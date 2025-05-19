“Hope they don’t snub this” — Fans react as BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars' ‘APT.’ predicted for 2026 Grammy song of the Year nomination

With the cutoff date for the 68th Grammy Awards approaching on August 30, 2025, early predictions are pointing toward Rosé as a strong contender in this year’s lineup.

GoldDerby listed her song APT. featuring Bruno Mars as a potential pick for Song of the Year in its March 13, 2025, update. GoldDerby works by pooling insights from critics, editors, and users to form odds.

It lists top-tier honors ceremonies, such as the Grammys, Oscars, and Emmys. Fans have taken note of the predictions, though some have raised concerns over whether she’ll make the final cut.

They cited earlier years where similar forecasts didn’t result in nominations.

"I hope they don't snub this song, its really so deserving this song deserve a grammy 🙏🏼♥️," an X user commented.

Their report, also suggests that the songstress' solo album, rosie, could land a spot in the Album of the Year category. The record was released during the current eligibility stretch, which began on September 1, 2024, and will wrap on August 30, 2025.

The site has also listed Rosé as a likely contender for Best New Artist. Though she has previously released music as part of BLACKPINK, her solo work makes her eligible under the Recording Academy’s rules.

"Considering their track record as well as looking at APT being snubbed from major categories for other music awards it is also highly likely they snub this as well, grammys have always been lowkey xenophobic," a fan remarked.

"Better not to expect or lower expectations tho, they have tendency to snub :/," a user mentioned.

"Rosé deserves Grammy nominations and if she doesn’t bag any we will have racism dialogues," a person shared.

Some are expressing strong support for APT., saying it’s worthy of top Grammy honors, while others hope the current predictions turn into real wins.

'The should create a new category called "SONG OF THE CENTURY" and APT should be nominated 5 times," a netizen said.

"Deserved it record of the year too !," a viewer noted.

"May these predictions COME TRUEEEEEEE," another fan added.

BLACKPINK's Rosé was recognized by the Grammys last year

BLACKPINK’s Rosé previously got major recognition from the Grammy Awards. On December 3, 2024, the Recording Academy’s official website listed her solo album rosie as one of the “must-hear” releases of December 2024.

The monthly feature, which highlights key music releases, applauded Rosé’s range. They pointed to her shift from upbeat pop-funk in APT. to the raw, R&B-infused emotion of Number One Girl.

The record marks a bold evolution in her individual artistry. At the time, it raised anticipation for her first full-length album since her debut single album R in 2021. The buzz doesn’t end with critical attention.

APT., the BLACKPINK vocalist's prominent team-up with Bruno Mars, was likewise selected by the Total Music Awards as an initial nominee for the 2026 Grammy Honors.

According to the awards’ preliminary ballot listing, the track is being considered for a nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

Music insiders suggest that the song is strong enough to warrant a Record of the Year nod as well, given its commercial appeal and cross-genre charm.

On May 8, 2026, BLACKPINK’s Rosé dropped Messy for Brad Pitt's F1 score. It premiering a visual featuring evening nighttime city visuals and clips from the movie.

The song mixes soft piano with strong beats as she sings about raw, passionate love.

