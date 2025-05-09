Where was BLACKPINK's Rosé's Messy MV filmed? Exploring all the iconic locations in Las Vegas

On May 8, 2025, BLACKPINK's Rosé released the music video for her new single Messy. The song is part of the F1 movie soundtrack. The MV showcases the singer against the vibrant backdrop of Las Vegas and interlaces scenes from the film starring Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem, and others. In the video, the BLACKPINK member is seen walking through the neon-lit streets and other iconic locations in the city.

The locations include the Las Vegas Strip, Omnia Nightclub, Caesars Palace, and The Cosmopolitan. These famous spots not only reflect the grandeur of Las Vegas but also highlight the movie's high-energy, glamorous theme. The official page of Vegas also posted a video on their social media, sharing the locations featured in the music video.

Rosé's music video marks her first release since her debut solo album, Rosie, in December 2024. Messy's glimmering cityscapes and luxurious aesthetics capture the essence of Las Vegas nightlife, making it a fitting addition to the F1 soundtrack. Other global artists who have also contributed to the album, adding to its star-studded lineup, include Ed Sheeran, Tate McRae, Burna Boy, and Raye.

Exploring the iconic filming locations of BLACKPINK's Rosé's Messy MV

1. Las Vegas Strip

The music video opens with Rosé walking along the Las Vegas Strip, one of the most famous streets in the world, known for its dazzling lights, grand hotels, and vibrant nightlife. The Strip stretches 4.2 miles through the heart of Las Vegas and is home to some of the most luxurious hotels and casinos. This also makes it a symbol of entertainment and luxury.

In the music video, the backdrop of the Strip's neon lights and bustling atmosphere complements the song's energetic vibe, mirroring the intensity of the F1 movie scenes intercut with the K-pop star's performance.

2. Omnia Nightclub

One of the standout scenes in Messy takes place at Omnia Nightclub, located inside Caesars Palace. This multi-level venue is known for its high-energy atmosphere and breathtaking design. Omnia spans over 75,000 square feet and features a massive kinetic LED chandelier that moves to the rhythm of the music, enhancing the club's electric ambiance.

In the video, Rosé is seen performing amidst flashing lights and blue-hued visuals, which bring a cinematic touch to her vocal performance. The nightclub’s futuristic design and lavish interiors are perfectly captured, adding to the visual grandeur of the music video.

3. Caesars Palace

The iconic Caesars Palace serves as another major backdrop in the music video. The hotel is renowned for its luxurious Roman-inspired architecture and symbolizes opulence on the Las Vegas Strip. Its towering statues, grand fountains, and sprawling casino floors exude classic Vegas charm.

Some of Rosé's shots in the music video are filmed on the same balcony where Brad Pitt and actress Kerry Condon shot scenes for the F1 movie. Its significance and grand design provide an elegant setting that complements the flair of the music video.

4. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Another significant location featured in the song is The Cosmopolitan, a luxury resort known for its modern design and views of the Strip. The terrace scene at The Cosmopolitan in the music video depicts Rosé overlooking the cityscape, mirroring the cinematic shots seen in the F1 film.

The resort features more than 3,000 rooms and boasts luxurious amenities. These include high-end dining and a vibrant casino floor. The balcony shots in the video blend seamlessly with the film's lavish visuals.

Rosé released her solo debut album Rosie in December 2024. She also appeared at the 2025 Met Gala alongside her BLACKPINK bandmates, excluding Jisoo. Additionally, she attended the Miami Grand Prix, where she waved the checkered flag and interacted with F1 stars.

