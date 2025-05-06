"PLEASE fire your stylist"- Fans slam BLACKPINK’s Rosé's team over her Met Gala 2025 outfit

Rosé of BLACKPINK has faced criticism for her Met Gala 2025 outfit, with many fans expressing disappointment in the styling choices made by her team. She appeared in a masculine-style tuxedo ensemble, which, while sleek, was considered overly plain by many. Fans felt that her hair and accessories did little to enhance her features or elevate the overall look.

One comment that gained attention said,

“PLEASE fire her stylist,”

summing up the frustration among fans. Others similarly voiced their disappointment with remarks such as:

"Yeah she needs a new stylist, hairstylist and makeup artist," a fan said.

"That's what I'm saying!! They just put her in a regular suit and normal straight hair," a fan commenting upon her hair.

"The fact they are getting paid very good money for doing nothing basically," a fan expressed.

Fans even specifically pointed out her hair, jewellery, and her outfit:

"Rosé does ur hairstylist hate u?? Stylist? Idk man, everything's underwhelming, I can't pretend. I love u tho." a fan made honest comments.

"Rosé looks beautiful, but this tuxedo is killing it with boredom (please, don’t take looks from Saint Laurent’s main collections to such events). A little red could made all the difference Sometimes I feel like her designers are afraid to step out of the boring zone." a fan wrote.

"Its the hair and makeup!! this is not mama awards," a fan remarked.

BLACKPINK members Rosé, Lisa, and Jennie attend the Met Gala 2025

Three out of four BLACKPINK members appeared at the Met Gala 2025 held on May 5. This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” was inspired by the Black Dandyism fashion movement, with stars showcasing tailored looks on the blue carpet.

Initially, fans were thrilled to see Rosé, Lisa, and Jennie attending the event together and were eager to see what each of them would wear. However, the excitement quickly turned into disappointment, as many felt that the two members’ outfits did not live up to expectations.

Rosé wore a Saint Laurent black tuxedo set paired with a dramatic flowing cape draped over her elbows. She accessorized with a long Tiffany & Co. sapphire and platinum necklace, along with a matching ring, which some fans felt clashed with the rest of her look.

Her slicked-back “wet hair” styling and red buckled heels, despite no other red elements in her outfit, also drew criticism. Fans commented that a more cohesive use of color, particularly incorporating a dash of red, could have elevated her look.

On the other hand, Lisa opted for a bold lace bodysuit with a blazer and Louis Vuitton monogrammed stockings. The outfit featured small portraits woven into the fabric, symbolizing artists who influenced the designer. While the concept was appreciated, many fans criticized the pant-less style, finding it less flattering and for the event.

Jennie, however, received the most praise out of the three. She wore a vintage-inspired black satin overcoat adorned with pearls and a dramatic hat, along with Chanel heels. Vogue dubbed her look a “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” moment, and fans appreciated the vintage feel of her outfit.

Despite high anticipation, fans were left underwhelmed by the group’s overall fashion choices for one of fashion’s biggest nights.

