"Terrible and disrespectful"— Internet slams BLACKPINK's Lisa's Louis Vuitton bodysuit featuring civil rights activist Rosa Parks at 2025 Met Gala

BLACKPINK’s Lisa faced harsh criticism online after making her Met Gala debut on May 6, 2025. The K-pop star arrived in a bold Louis Vuitton look featuring a sheer black lace bodysuit, a tailored blazer, and tights. While the outfit initially wowed fans, many were quick to spot what appeared to be an embroidered image of Rosa Parks placed awkwardly on the bodysuit’s lower half.

Vogue later explained that the design came from portraits by artist Henry Taylor, created for Louis Vuitton’s earlier menswear collection. However, the placement of the image sparked backlash. Many found it inappropriate and disrespectful, especially considering Rosa Parks’ role in the American civil rights movement.

Social media erupted with criticism. Netizens called the look “terrible.” An X user, @dei_ost, wrote,

"This outfit is so terrible and disrespectful wtf."

Others questioned how such a sensitive depiction made it past styling and design approval—

"what kind of simulation is this there’s no way she put rosa parks on her-……," a netizen added.

"um, is it not disrespectful to wear an esteemed activists' face on your underwear???," another user wrote.

"like who’s idea was this and why did she go along with it ??? this is so disrespectful," an X user mentioned.

"Why in the universe should they put it on to the pants?," a user commented.

While some fans defended Lisa, stating she might not have been aware of all the details of the embroidery, others held her and the fashion brand accountable.

"everyone involved NEEDS to held accountable bc??????," a netizen remarked.

"I mean, I feel like we’re not asking the right questions. I mean 100% this is terrible and Lisa is in the wrong too but why the hell did Louis Vuitton design that and put black woman on underwear? That’s so disrespectful on so many levels," an X user wrote.

"How do you come back from this? Lisa being an ethnic minority in a country that heavily discriminates poc, having a historical figure like Rosa parks worn in a vulgar way is wilddd," a X user mentioned.

Lisa’s solo rise, BLACKPINK’s reunion, and other K-pop stars at Met Gala 2025

Lisa’s Met Gala appearance followed a successful streak of solo accomplishments. She released her first studio album, Alter Ego, made her acting debut in HBO’s The White Lotus Season 3, and launched her own agency, LLOUD. She now manages her solo career and owns her master recordings.

At Coachella 2025, she delivered a standout solo performance that showcased her global impact. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is set to reunite this July for a world tour, marking their first since the Born Pink era. Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa all attended the Met Gala this year.

Jisoo was absent due to filming commitments for her Netflix K-drama Boyfriend on Demand.

Jennie wore Chanel for the third consecutive year, while Rosé donned a Saint Laurent tuxedo ensemble. SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups also made his Met Gala debut in a sleek look from BOSS.

