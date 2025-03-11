"She's such a proud best friend"—Fans react to BLACKPINK's Lisa cheering on Stray Kids' Felix as he takes the Louis Vuitton runway for the second time

On March 11, 2025, images and videos of BLACKPINK Lisa cheering for Stray Kids' Felix walking the Louis Vuitton runaway went viral. He was a part of the Louis Vuitton fall-winter 2025 show. This was his second time walking the runway for the luxury brand.

Felix appeared in blonde hair and donned a black and white broad striped loose fitting sweater. He wore a pair of beige and brown big checkered pants, carrying a dusty blue-grey duffle bag with orange handles.

Fans of both K-pop groups showered love over this interaction and supported the rapport between the artists. Lisa could be seen sitting in the front row next to Anna Wintour. She was clapping and smiling as Felix walked the runway. Here's what one X user wrote:

"She's such a proud best friend"

Netizens wished that the two artists would collaborate for a dance challenge on F*ck Up the World from the BLACKPINK member's latest album Alter Ego.

"Imagine.... imagine if they recorded lisa's futw challenge" a user wrote

"Anna Wintour pointing Felix out to lisa like “that’s your friend right” and lisa leaning in more to watch him leave with a smile on her face stayblinks always win" a fan replied

"THIS MEANS SO MUCH TO ME YOU DONT EVEN KNOW" a user replied

Felix was announced as a brand ambassador of the brand in 2023, as reported by Teen Vogue. He walked the show in 2024, making his runway debut.

Fans of both groups, Stray Kids and BLACKPINK, gushed over the recent interaction between the two K-pop artists.

"She’s like “that’s bestie up there!”"a user wrote

"CRUMBS PLEASE GIVE ME MORE" a fan replied

"Straypink winnning AHHHHHHH" another user wrote

BLACKPINK Lisa and Stray Kids Felix's recent activities at a glance

Lisa dropped her solo studio album Alter Ego on February 28, 2025. Two days before the album's release, the tracks were reportedly leaked online. During a livestream on Bubble on February 25, Lisa read a fan comment which informed her about the album's alleged leak online. Physical copies of the albums were also available in the market before the release date.

She also made her acting debut in The White Lotus season 3, which premiered on February 16, 2025. She played Mook, a resort employee.

Felix, on the other hand, will resume the dominATE concert tour with other members of Stray Kids. He was on a temporary break following a minor accident in February this year. The members will head to Chile for a 2-day concert in Santiago, followed by stops across Asia, Europe, North America, and South America.

He will also be seen in the upcoming single Mixtape: Dominate which is releasing on March 21, as reported by Raon News on March 10. It is the fifth installment of Mixtape Project series.

