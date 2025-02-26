"I’m so happy he is doing better" - Fans get emotional as Felix shares a health update following a minor car accident in February

Stray Kids' Felix has opened up about his health following his recent minor car accident. He shared an update via the Bubble account on February 26, 2025. The singer had suffered a fracture following the car accident.

In his update, he mentioned how he worked towards recovery. He also mentioned that his mother was tending to him while in the hospital. Fans were rejoiced to hear from the artist himself. An X user, litzy, shared a screenshot of the Bubble message from Felix and further wrote:

"I’m so happy he is doing better"

"I'm so happy and relieved he's feeling better and so glad to know he's with his mom," another X user wrote.

"Angels must be cared for with everything possible," another fan replied.

"I'm so happy to hear that you're okay, quickly recover fefi, rest until you're fully recovered," a fan wrote.

In the Bubble update, Felix mentioned that the doctors and medical staff at the hospital took good care of him. He also mentioned that he is ready to resume his activities with the group. He also thanked STAY (Stray Kids' fandom name) for their love and support. The fans were relieved to hear that he is doing well:

"I wanna hug him so badly and tell him everything will be alright — my sweet Angel," another X user wrote.

"I’m trying so hard not to cry," a fan replied.

"Glad he took rest and everyone take caring him love you Lix," another fan wrote.

Following the accident, the singer's label, JYP Entertainment, issued a statement and announced Felix's temporary hiatus from any future activities until he recovers. The label also assured fans that it will ensure better and safer transport facilities for the group members in the future.

What happened to Stray Kids' Felix during the car accident?

A shuttle bus collided with Felix's car on the rear left side when he was just exiting from the Inspire Arena after wrapping up Day 2 of Stray Kids' fifth fan meeting SKS 5 O'CLOCK. The accident occurred on February 15, 2025.

He was rushed to the hospital for a closer examination. Initially, the injury was noted to be a small fracture, however, it was later determined by an MRI scan that the fracture was from a childhood injury. The singer had a pinched nerve in the same area. He was advised of proper treatment and rest to recover.

Stray Kids will resume its dominATE World Tour in March 2025 with a 2-day concert in Chile. The concert will go on until July 2025, concluding in Paris.

