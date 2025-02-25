"WE WILL BE WAITING" — Fans in frenzy as Stray Kids' Felix reveals working on a new song inspired by high school love

On February 25, 2025, Stray Kids dropped a new episode on YouTube titled [Stray Kids : SKZ-TALKER GO! Season 5] Ep.08 BANGKOK, where Felix hinted at working on a new song. The episode showcased behind-the-scenes events by Stray Kids in Bangkok as Felix talked about composing a love song.

Ad

He mentioned that the song was a reflection of two people entering a relationship, supporting one another, and growing as people, with the thematic core based on a high school love story.

"It's very much like a high school love... I wanted to express more in the vocals," the artist said.

The SKZ-TALKER GO! series gives fans a closer look into the members' daily lives, creative processes, camaraderie, candid moments, and more.

Ad

Trending

The Stray Kids fans, known as STAY, had an online meltdown ever since Felix made the announcement. One fan wrote on X:

"YES WE WILL BE WAITING"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Social media saw a plethora of speculations, discussions, and excitement expressing great anticipation.

"I knew that his interpretation of hold my hand was the beginning where he was going to show more of his vocals, I am very happy that every day he is more confident of the beautiful vocal he has,I already want to hear that song from my baby," a fan wrote.

Ad

"This song is going to be lovely and adorable," another fan wrote.

"Is this the song he promised a couple of years ago??" another fan added.

More similar reactions showed the excitement among the STAY.

"My chest. He’s such a lover boy," a fan commented.

"FELIX WORKING ON ANOTHER SONG OMGGGGGG. I LOVE HIM SFM," another fan reacted.

Ad

"I FEEL SO HIGH SCHOOL," another fan wrote.

More about Stray Kids' ongoing world tour, dominATE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stray Kids' ongoing dominATE world tour got underway in Seoul, South Korea, on August 24, 2024. Spanning across Asia, Australia, Latin America, North America, and Europe, this tour will be concluded in Italy on July 30, 2025. The tour boasts 55 shows over six legs.

Here are the dates of the upcoming concerts of Stray Kids' 2024-2025 dominATE world tour:

MARCH 2025

March 27 — Santiago, Estadio Bicentenario la Florida

March 28 — Santiago, Estadio Bicentenario la Florida

APRIL 2025

April 01 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Estádio Nilton Santos

April 05 — Brazil, Estádio Morumbi

April 09 — Peru, Estadio San Marcos

April12 — Mexico City, Mexico, Estadio GNP Seguros

Ad

MAY 2025

May 24 — Washington, T-Mobile Park

May 28 — San Francisco, California, Oracle Park

May 31 — Los Angeles, California, SoFi Stadium

JUNE 2025

June 06 — Arlington, Texas, Globe Life Field

June 10 — Georgia, Truist Park

June 14 — Florida, Camping World Stadium

June 18 — New York, Citi Field

June 23 — Washington D.C., Nationals Park

June 26 — Illinois, Wrigley Field

June 29 — Toronto, Ontario, Rogers Stadium

JULY 2025

July 11 — Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff Arena

July 15 —Germany, Deutsche Bank Park

July 18 — London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 19 — London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 22 — Madrid, Riyadh Air Metropolitano

July 26 — Paris, Stade de France

July 27 — Paris, Stade de France

Ad

So far, in their tour concerts, Stray Kids has performed on tracks like Mountains, Thunderous, and Jjam. The subsequent acts delve into both group and individual artistry, including fan favorites such as God's Menu, S-Class, Maniac, I Like It, Case 143, and Miroh, among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback