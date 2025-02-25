"WE WILL BE WAITING" — Fans in frenzy as Stray Kids' Felix reveals working on a new song inspired by high school love

On February 25, 2025, Stray Kids dropped a new episode on YouTube titled [Stray Kids : SKZ-TALKER GO! Season 5] Ep.08 BANGKOK, where Felix hinted at working on a new song. The episode showcased behind-the-scenes events by Stray Kids in Bangkok as Felix talked about composing a love song.
He mentioned that the song was a reflection of two people entering a relationship, supporting one another, and growing as people, with the thematic core based on a high school love story.
"It's very much like a high school love... I wanted to express more in the vocals," the artist said.
The SKZ-TALKER GO! series gives fans a closer look into the members' daily lives, creative processes, camaraderie, candid moments, and more.
The Stray Kids fans, known as STAY, had an online meltdown ever since Felix made the announcement. One fan wrote on X:
"YES WE WILL BE WAITING"
Social media saw a plethora of speculations, discussions, and excitement expressing great anticipation.
"I knew that his interpretation of hold my hand was the beginning where he was going to show more of his vocals, I am very happy that every day he is more confident of the beautiful vocal he has,I already want to hear that song from my baby," a fan wrote.
"This song is going to be lovely and adorable," another fan wrote.
"Is this the song he promised a couple of years ago??" another fan added.
More similar reactions showed the excitement among the STAY.
"My chest. He’s such a lover boy," a fan commented.
"FELIX WORKING ON ANOTHER SONG OMGGGGGG. I LOVE HIM SFM," another fan reacted.
"I FEEL SO HIGH SCHOOL," another fan wrote.
More about Stray Kids' ongoing world tour, dominATE
Stray Kids' ongoing dominATE world tour got underway in Seoul, South Korea, on August 24, 2024. Spanning across Asia, Australia, Latin America, North America, and Europe, this tour will be concluded in Italy on July 30, 2025. The tour boasts 55 shows over six legs.
Here are the dates of the upcoming concerts of Stray Kids' 2024-2025 dominATE world tour:
MARCH 2025
- March 27 — Santiago, Estadio Bicentenario la Florida
- March 28 — Santiago, Estadio Bicentenario la Florida
APRIL 2025
- April 01 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Estádio Nilton Santos
- April 05 — Brazil, Estádio Morumbi
- April 09 — Peru, Estadio San Marcos
- April12 — Mexico City, Mexico, Estadio GNP Seguros
MAY 2025
- May 24 — Washington, T-Mobile Park
- May 28 — San Francisco, California, Oracle Park
- May 31 — Los Angeles, California, SoFi Stadium
JUNE 2025
- June 06 — Arlington, Texas, Globe Life Field
- June 10 — Georgia, Truist Park
- June 14 — Florida, Camping World Stadium
- June 18 — New York, Citi Field
- June 23 — Washington D.C., Nationals Park
- June 26 — Illinois, Wrigley Field
- June 29 — Toronto, Ontario, Rogers Stadium
JULY 2025
- July 11 — Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff Arena
- July 15 —Germany, Deutsche Bank Park
- July 18 — London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- July 19 — London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- July 22 — Madrid, Riyadh Air Metropolitano
- July 26 — Paris, Stade de France
- July 27 — Paris, Stade de France
So far, in their tour concerts, Stray Kids has performed on tracks like Mountains, Thunderous, and Jjam. The subsequent acts delve into both group and individual artistry, including fan favorites such as God's Menu, S-Class, Maniac, I Like It, Case 143, and Miroh, among others.