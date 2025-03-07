"Do your job properly": Fans criticize JYP Entertainment for alleged mistreatment of Stray Kids' Felix as the idol's PFW appearance gets delayed

On Thursday, March 6, Stray Kids' Felix departed Seoul to attend the Louis Vuitton's Women's Fall/Winter 2024 show at the Paris Fashion Week. However, Dispatch soon reported that after the idol arrived at the airport, he wasn't able to depart since the accompanying manager brought the expired passport of the K-pop idol instead of his new one.

Following the same, Felix also took to his Bubble account to update fans on the issue. He stated that he would be delayed by a few hours and requested that fans who were awaiting the idol take good care of themselves. When this news landed on the internet, fans and netizens were frustrated and angered about the same.

People criticized the agency and the staff members for their lack of professionalism and also accused them of allegedly mistreating and sabotaging the K-pop idol.

Not too long ago, on February 15, it was revealed that the idol suffered an arm fracture due to a car accident that took place while he was departing from the venue of SKZ's 5th fan meeting.

Soon, Chinese and Korean fans of Stray Kids' Felix sent funeral wreaths and protest trucks to the idol's agency, JYP Entertainment, demanding better treatment of the idol. Therefore, here are a few fan reactions on the same:

"I hope you start taking responsibility for your incompetence. Felix is not to blame and he does not deserve to apologize every time you do not do your job properly."

"Thank you C-Pixies and K-Pixies. Manifesting that company to go bankrupt," wrote a fan on X

"JYP, your incompetence is beyond disgraceful. How many times must Felix suffer because of your negligence? From mismanagement that jeopardizes his health to today’s failure that almost cost him a crucial flight—this isn’t a mistake, it’s systemic sabotage," added another fan

"Did your staff intentionally take the wrong artist passport? It's not good for Felix, what's good for you? What a malicious company." commented a netizen

More fans and netizens criticized JYP Entertainment.

"So the JYPE Staff not checking their artist passport 24 hours before flight schedule. FVCKK they show unprofessional work," stated a fan

"They always put Fe lix in a difficult position and make him apologize for something that is not his fault at all," said a netizen

"It can't guarantee the safety of artists, and even the most basic passport problem can't be solved. This is what happened in the last month," commented another X user

All you need to know about Felix and his recent activities with Stray Kids

Stray Kids' Felix or Lee Yong-bok is an Australian rapper and singer housed under JYP Entertainment. He debuted in 2017 along with his fellow K-pop boy group members through a reality survival show conducted by JYP Entertainment.

Following their debut, Stray Kids grew to be one of the most famous K-pop artists in the industry. Some of their famous tracks include Back Door, Maniac, Thunderous, God's Menu, Case 143, and more.

In July 2024, they released an album called ATE, which also featured a collaborative track with Charlie Puth, Lose My Breath. Following the same, in November 2024, they rolled out their second Japanese studio album, Giant. This was soon followed by the release of their album, Hop, in December 2024.

Additionally, they've also been on their world tour, DominATE, which began in August 2024. They visited several countries, including Australia, South Korea, China, Japan, and more. The tour is expected to continue till July 2025, and fans have been excitedly looking forward to the same.

