"So proud of you!" — Fans react to Stray Kids' Felix's first handheld microphone live performance in seven years

Felix from Stray Kids performed live with a handheld mic on stage for the first time in seven years. He became the talk of the town after he took the stage during Show! Music Core Japan on June 30, 2024.

The artist, who usually uses over-ear or collar microphones during performances, addressed this via the messaging platform, Bubble and translated to English by X user @yongbok_2000, he said:

“First time today! Hand mic! After 7 years while dancing!! I thought I was going to fail. I felt a little strange. I think I'm going to use it in the future.”

Fans expressed their delight as they saw this as a development in his career as an artist and took to X to praise him.

“Using the hand microphone, the sound is clearer, and Felix did a very good job,” a fan said.

“He will always be the moment,” a netizen added.

“Finally hand mic,” a fan said.

"You did great #Felix! and yeah,i think hand held mic is better," an X user added.

Others wondered if he would use a handheld mic on stage more often as they praised his performance.

"Felix being so cute talking about using hand microphone on bubble i cannot do this guys,” a fan commented.

"Woah him saying hes gonna use hand microphone more now WOAHH TIMES ARE CHANGING,” a netizen enthusiastically expressed.

“Felix converting to hand microphone????” a fan wondered.

Felix performs with a handheld mic on stage

Performing live with a mic usually allows artists to showcase their vocal abilities. This is because it helps them demonstrate their control, range, and technique. However, this could be a challenge in the world of K-pop as dynamic dances are hard to execute if one is holding a prop or mic.

Stray Kids' Lee Felix recently sang with a mic in his hand and fans didn’t realize that it was his first time doing so in seven years. They learned this when the artist took to Bubble after the group’s performance. He shared that it was his first time performing with a handheld mic on stage in seven years and mentioned that he might continue using one since he could hear himself much better this way.

After this, "hand microphone" began trending on X in Korea.

The idol wore a black asymmetrical vest with one mesh sleeve for his performance. He paired this with black cargo wide-legged pants and his blonde hair stood out as he took the stage.

Fans were delighted by Stray Kids’ performance on Music Core. They performed songs like Super Bowl, CASE 143, God’s Menu, Miroh, S-Class, and others. Artists including &TEAM, Taemin, RIIZE, P1Harmony, NMIXX, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, and more were also part of the show’s lineup.

