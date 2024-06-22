Stray Kids unveils the tracklist for their comeback album, ATE

On June 21, 2024, Stray Kids unveiled the tracklist for their upcoming ninth mini album ATE through their X handle @Stray_Kids. The list featured eight songs, with Chk Chk Boom being the leading track for the record. The fourth-generation group shared a new album tracklist video, which was accompanied by an online cover image for ATE.

JYP Entertainment officially announced Stray Kids' July comeback with the release of the new album ATE and dropped a teaser on the group's YouTube channel. The video was shared on July 19, 2023, and it increased the excitement in the fandom surrounding the upcoming release.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Stray Kids shares unique tracklist video

Stray Kids shared an 11-second video on their X account, which featured the eight tracks from the group's upcoming album ATE. In the clip, each track was depicted with the help of an object, arousing curiosity among the fandom. The tracks set to release as part of ATE include:

Mountains - 3:07 Chk Chk Boom - 2:28 Jjam - 3:05 I Like It - 2:28 Runners - 3:16 Twilight (또 다시 밤) - 3:12 Stray Kids - 3:09 Chk Chk Boom (Festival ver.) - 2:33

The tracklist video featured the names of the songs on a flyer, and each title corresponded to an object. While Mountain was depicted with two bottles, Chk Chk Boom, Jjam, and I Like It, were represented with the help of what seemed like a fruit, bottle, and toffees, respectively. Meanwhile, Runners, Twilight, Stray Kids, and Chk Chk Boom (Festival ver.), were showcased through a silver box, three round-shaped golden balls, chocolates, and a brown-colored metal ball, respectively.

Expand Tweet

Soon, the flyer featuring the names of eight tracks fell, and a black wall featuring the group's name became visible, concluding the short clip.

The latest online cover poster for the mini-album ATE also radiated dark and eerie energy as it featured a silver-shaped human tooth locked with chains from behind. A tiny star-shaped element was seen hanging in front of the human tooth with the words 'Stray Kids' engraved over it.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the group previously unveiled the official timetable for their upcoming album ATE via social media. Here's the schedule of the group's promotional content for the new record, including international music festivals:

Stray Kids will release multiple videos and images between June 24 and June 26, 2024, at 11 pm KST.

Videos will be released on June 28, 2024, at 11 pm KST.

The group will release multiple images/concept photos between June 30 and July 3, 2024, at 11 pm KST.

The group will drop videos on July 5, 2024, at 11 pm KST.

They will release new images on July 8, 2024, at 11 pm KST.

The group will drop more images on July 9, 2024, at 11 pm KST.

The group will release a video on July 10, 2024, at 11 pm KST.

Stray Kids will release a music video teaser on July 12, 2024, at 11 pm KST.

The group will headline the I-Days Milano music festival on July 12, 2024.

The group will headline the BST HYDE PARK music festival in London on July 14, 2024.

They will drop music video teaser 2 on July 15, 2024, at 11 pm KST.

The group will release a video on July 16, 2024, at 11 pm KST

The group will unveil another video on July 17, 2024, at 11 pm KST.

The group will drop a video on July 18, 2024, at 11 pm KST.

Stray Kids will release their album and make their comeback on July 19, 2024, at 1 pm KST.

The group will share images on July 21, 2024, at 12 am KST.

The group will drop a remix version of the album ATE on July 22, 2024, at 1 pm KST.

The eight-member group will headline the Lollapalooza Chicago music festival on August 2, 2024.

The group will release a music video teaser on August 5, 2024, at 11 pm KST.

They will drop more images on August 6, 2024, at 11 pm KST.

The group will unveil a music video on August 7, 2024, at 11 pm KST.

Stray Kids will release their album ATE on July 19, 2024, at 1 pm KST.