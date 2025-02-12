NewJeans’ Hanni obtains legal visa through administrative process amidst ongoing ADOR dispute, agency calls out invasion of privacy

On February 12, 2025, a South Korean media outlet, The Hankyoreh, reported that NewJeans member Hanni had successfully obtained a legal visa through administrative procedures. This confirmation comes amid ongoing disputes between the group and their agency, ADOR, following their rebranding as NJZ.

Hanni’s visa status had become a subject of public scrutiny after reports suggested she might be staying in South Korea unlawfully due to her alleged contract termination. However, with the recent issuance of her visa, claims of illegal residency have been dismissed.

As per the outlet, an official involved in the visa process revealed that Hanni cquired her visa legally emphasizing that the procedure followed established regulations. However, concerns were raised about privacy violations, as confidential information regarding her residency status had been leaked. The official stated,

“Even though she received the visa through the established administrative procedures, many false reports have been made due to personal information leaks that only the person concerned or her workplace would know about, and civil complaints have been filed as a result, so personal information and human rights are not protected at all.”

The official criticized the spread of false reports stemming from these leaks and expressed frustration over the lack of protection for personal information.

Previously, speculation arose that Hanni’s decision to sever ties with ADOR would leave her ineligible for an E-6 artist visa, potentially preventing her from continuing her career in South Korea.

These rumors even led some individuals to report her as an illegal resident to immigration authorities. The confirmation of her legal visa, however, has put an end to such concerns.

The issue gained national attention when a lawmaker addressed it during a session of the National Assembly. A member of the Democratic Party of Korea questioned the acting Minister of Justice about the idol's visa expiration and called for measures to ensure that idols can continue their careers without bureaucratic obstacles. The official acknowledged the situation and stated that the matter was under review.

The controversy surrounding Hanni’s visa stems from her alleged refusal to sign documents that ADOR had prepared for her visa extension. Reports indicate that the agency had completed the necessary paperwork, but Hanni declined to proceed with the renewal, leading to concerns about her ability to work in the country.

Her E-6 visa, which allows foreign entertainers to perform in South Korea, had reportedly expired earlier this month, initially restricting her from engaging in entertainment activities. However, her latest visa approval now secures her status.

The dispute between NewJeans, now operating under the name NJZ, and ADOR has been ongoing since November 2024, when the group announced their departure from the agency. The members accused ADOR of mistreatment and claimed to have legally terminated their contracts, while the agency maintained that the agreements remained valid.

Despite the legal battle, NJZ is pushing forward with its independent activities. The group recently announced their participation in ComplexCon Hong Kong, a global street fashion and culture festival set for March 2025, where they will also debut a new song. This will mark their first official performance under their new identity.

With the member's visa issue now seemingly resolved, attention remains on how NJZ will navigate its future activities amid the ongoing legal dispute with ADOR. The group's next moves, including potential overseas promotions, will likely shape the trajectory of their career following their high-profile departure from their former agency.

