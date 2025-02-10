"It was really cool" — NJZ's Hanni shares her excitement over Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime set

Hanni, a member of the girl group NJZ (formerly NewJeans), shared her reaction to Kendrick Lamar's performance at the Super Bowl Halftime show. She made the remarks during an Instagram livestream on February 10, 2025, while updating fans on her daily life as the girl group prepares for their March 2025 comeback.

On February 9, 2025, Kendrick Lamar took the stage as the headliner at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. He performed some of his hit tracks, including the Grammy-winning Not Like Us, which served as a prominent record in his rap battle with Canadian rapper Drake. Lamar also performed songs from his latest album, GNX, including Peekaboo and Man at the Garden, as per The New York Times.

What caught NJZ's vocalist's attention was the rapper's duet showcase with SZA, which included Luther and All The Stars, the original soundtrack of the Marvel movie Black Panther. Hanni highlighted that she was mesmerized by the stage set up with the singers surrounded by a group of dancers.

Trending

“It was really cool… The set was so pretty—it was really cool before All the Stars when there was the round stage & the dancers were around it and Kendrick Lamar appeared. All the Stars… I was so excited while eating my lunch," she said.

Expand Tweet

NJZ's Hanni reveals being a fan of American rapper and songwriter Doechii in her recent live video

During an Instagram Live session, Hanni of the K-pop girl group NewJeans (recently rebranded as NJZ) was asked by a fan if she liked the American rapper Doechii. Previously, Doechii performed at the House of Verizon during Super Bowl weekend on February 8, 2025.

Hanni revealed that she was a fan and enjoyed Doechii's performances at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Tiny Desk.

“Huh, what kind of question is that! Do you like Doechii? OF COURSE! I saw her tiny desk video; no, before that, I saw her on stage on one of the late-night talk shows—the one she did BOILED PEANUTS & DENIAL IS A RIVER, where the hair was all connected…” the NJZ member said.

Expand Tweet

Hanni revealed that she was so amazed by Doechii's act that she couldn't hold back from showing it to her group members. The idol added:

“I was like, oh my god, this is actually INSANE. I was gonna send it in the group chat with the members, but I was like, instead of sending it to them, why don’t I SHOW IT to them? Everyone was like, 'Woah…'"

Furthermore, NJZ fans Bunnies asked her for spoilers for the K-pop girl group's long-awaited music comeback. However, Hanni declined to answer, stating that she never spoils the group's music. Notably, NJZ members, including Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, are gearing up for a comeback song expected to be released in March 2025.

The girl group is all set to perform as the headliners at the ComplexCon music festival taking place in Hong Kong from March 21 to March 23, 2025. The girl group will be joined by artists like Yellow Bucks, Jace, and Shuzo on the third and final day of ComplexCon.

In other news, NewJeans is currently in a legal battle with their agency ADOR. The girl group announced the contract termination and exit from the agency in November of last year. However, ADOR claims that the contract is still valid. Notably, the first hearing of the exclusive contract validity case will be held on April 3, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback