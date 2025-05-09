"Never in my wildest dream"– Fans react as Brad Pitt makes a surprise appearance in BLACKPINK Rosé's "Messy" music video for F1 soundtrack

On May 8, 2025, BLACKPINK's Rosé unveiled her Messy track alongside a music video that left fans in awe. The song is featured on the F1 movie soundtrack and shows nighttime cinematic visuals of Las Vegas. The music video interweaves with exclusive scenes from the upcoming film. What shocked fans, however, was the unexpected appearance of Hollywood legend Brad Pitt in the music video.

The visual opens with the K-pop star strutting through neon-lit streets with the essence of Las Vegas in sleek nighttime shots. Her vocals are paired with clips of the F1 movie. It is directed by Joseph Kosinski and stars Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem, and Damson Idris.

Fans were stunned when Brad Pitt appeared onscreen, playing cards in a high-stakes casino setting. His brief feature added a layer of Hollywood glamor to the music video.

The song is part of a star-studded soundtrack that includes big names like Ed Sheeran, Tate McRae, Raye, Peggy Gou, and more. It is produced by Lostboy & Burns and also co-written by the BLACKPINK singer herself. Messy marks her first musical release since her debut solo album Rosie in December 2024.

Fans quickly took to social media to express their disbelief and excitement. Many admitted they expected to see Brad Pitt alongside Rosé in a music video. An X user, @bponrepeat_1, wrote:

"never in my wildest dream i would have imagined brad pitt making out in rosé’s mv."

Others also joined in as they expressed their surprise at Brad Pitt's unexpected appearance on the singer's YouTube channel. Many praised the music production and highlighted her vocals.

"My number one girl never disappoints me," an X user wrote.

"my two worlds colliding like this is such a pleasant surprise," a fan commented.

"not Brad Pitt making his debut on Rosé's YouTube channel lmao," another netizen added.

"This is absolutely everything guys," a fan remarked.

They also appreciated how the music video was filmed at the same iconic locations featured in the movie.

"Ah that's why they shut down the streets of Las Vegas that time," an X user commented.

"what i love about "messy" mv they make sure rosé will be filmed to the same place where most of F1 movie scenes are shot. from inside the casino, omnia nightclub, lv street, hotel room & balcony, giving that feeling when watching mv that she's in the movie," another fan added.

"oh this is soooooo iconic," a person wrote.

More about BLACKPINK's Rosé's return and the star-studded F1 soundtrack

Rosé's new single, Messy, bridges her vocals with the high-octane energy of the F1 film. The video is shot in Las Vegas and intercuts scenes of her wandering neon-lit streets, standing atop luxurious balconies, and performing under glimmering lights.

Her scenes are contrasted with dramatic snippets of the F1 movie. In the movie, Brad Pitt takes on the role of Sonny Hayes, who is a retired Formula 1 driver returning to the track.

Messy is part of F1: The Album, which boasts contributions from top global artists. Other artists part of the album are Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Burna Boy, and Tiësto. This project is managed by Atlantic Records and is set to release alongside the film’s premiere on June 27, 2025.

The Gone singer's involvement marks her first venture into film soundtracks.

She recently appeared at the 2025 Met Gala alongside her BLACKPINK bandmates, Jennie and Lisa. Furthermore, the singer-dancer also attended the Miami Grand Prix weekend. She waved the checkered flag and interacted with Formula 1 stars.

Looking ahead, Rosé is set to reunite with BLACKPINK for their upcoming world tour. It is scheduled to begin this summer. There are teasers released by the group hinting at new music. She has hinted during interviews that there are exciting projects on the horizon.

