"ALREADY OBSESSED" — Fans cheer as Rosé teases upcoming track Messy from F1 album in new TikTok update

On May 6, 2025, BLACKPINK member Rosé had her fans abuzz after previewing her new song Messy for the first time through a TikTok clip. The singer lip-synced to a brief excerpt of the unreleased track, sending everyone into a frenzy on social media.

The release came just hours before the singer strutted the blue carpet at the 2025 Met Gala, making the day a double celebration for fans. The much-awaited F1 album is set to release on June 27, 2025.

Fans quickly flooded social media, praising the sound and sharing their excitement for the full release. Some focused on the song's vibe, while others praised her artistry. One fan commented:

"ALREADY OBSESSED"

Many others praised the singer, with one saying she is making "good music."

"You can blame rosé for not fashionable. Yeah it's real but atleast she making good music and best as a Musician and singer," said one netizen.

"Now this is going to be a great car song. I'll be lip syncing to this at a traffic light and get honked at when I don't immediately start moving," posted an X user.

"This already sounds soooo good I'm always seated for you rosé," wrote one more fan of Rosé.

Fans took to social media with responses to the BLACKPINK idol's teaser for Messy. Most complimented not just the song's audio, but also her witty, on-brand styling that reflected the song's title.

"Her outfit, makeup and hair are messy because she wants to promote her new song! oh the mastermind you are rosé!" said an individual on X.

"Her dedication to promote messy down to her outfit is insane marketing strategy love that for her," mentioned this Rosé fan.

"So happy to finally have another song from her. So refreshing her voice in a new track (I genuinely needed it). Now I need the release dateeee," added this supporter.

Rosé joins star-studded lineup for F1 The album, set to release alongside film in June 2025

F1 The Album, the official soundtrack for the upcoming racing film F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski, is due out on June 27, 2025. It will be released simultaneously with the film's theatrical run in North America. It is produced by Atlantic Records West Coast President Kevin Weaver and is also managed by Brandon Davis and Joseph Khoury.

The album features 17 tracks and began its promotional run with Lose My Mind, a joint single by Don Toliver and Doja Cat, released on April 30 with a music video.

The complete tracklist is as follows:

Lose My Mind – Don Toliver (feat. Doja Cat) No Room For A Saint – Dom Dolla (feat. Nathan Nichols) Drive – Ed Sheeran Just Keep Watching – Tate McRae Messy – Rose Don't Let Me Drown – Burna Boy Underdog – Roddy Ricch Grandma Calls The Boys Bad News – Raye Bad as I used to be - Chris Stapleton Baja California – Chris Stapleton OMG! – Liësto All At Once – Madison Beer D.A.N.C.E – Peggy Gou Double C – PAWSA Attention – W r tazi Give Me Love – Darkoo Gasoline – Obongjayar

Meanwhile, Rosé is set to join BLACKPINK for their upcoming world tour. Beginning with back-to-back performances at Goyang Stadium on July 5 and 6, 2025, the group will travel through North America, Europe, and Asia, with scheduled performances in major cities such as the United States, Canada, Spain, England, Japan, and Italy.

