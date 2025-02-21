"She deserves it"— Fans react as Total Music Awards names BLACKPINK's Rosé's APT. ft. Bruno Mars as early contender for Grammy Awards 2026

Rosé's APT. featuring Bruno Mars has recently been included in the Total Music Awards list of early contenders for the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Ad

The eligibility window for the 2026 Grammy Awards extends from 1 September 1, 2024, to August 30, 2025. The song, released on October 18, 2024, falls well within the eligibility window.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to the list, Rosé's song is set to earn a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, but it also deserves the Record of the Year award.

Fans flocked to the internet to express their enthusiasm and excitement about the news. They praised Rosé and stated that the song and she certainly deserve this honor.

"She deserves it," a fan reacted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans continued to commend the song, manifesting the win in the Grammy Awards 2026.

"Wawww can’t wait .. I wish she win awards. This song deserves to win," commented a fan.

"GUYS I'VE HAD A DREAM LAST NIGHT THAT ROSIE WILL WIN THE GRAMMY NEXT YEAR AND PERFORMING IN GRAMMY. I SWEARR," remarked another fan.

"I dont see any reasons why APT will not win any grammy awards..this is absolutely the song of the decade," wrote another fan on X.

Ad

BLINKs also discussed Rosé's chances of securing the Grammy Award; one even suggested a way to achieve this.

"It’s gonna be tough because of the length of time between the release and voting by the academy, BUT the academy absolutely LOOOOOVES Bruno and he wins Best Pop Duo/Group every. time. he’s been nominated, and since he and Gaga won past year - it should be in the bag," reacted a BLINK.

Ad

"It is 90% to win a Grammy cause other than the impact. Of course other songs can come along the way but it is one of the few songs to this generation to have a CULTURAL impact which is rare and mainly the first criteria to win a Grammy. That’s why it’s not just about popularity," said another fan on X.

Ad

"We need to push Rosé more! Hopefully her Deluxe comes with big surprises and imagine a small tour in spring like the tour Bruno Mars did! Little amount of shows, but with stadiums with big capacity and layout!" exclaimed another fan.

More about Rosé APT. ft. Bruno Mars and its accolades

Ad

APT. was released on October 18, 2024, through The BLACK Label and Atlantic Records. The song was Rosé's first solo after exiting from YG Entertainment for individual activities.

APT. is a high-energy pop-punk track with an infectious beat. It draws inspiration from a popular drinking game known as the Apartment Game. Rosé revealed in an interview with Vogue that she felt uneasy after writing a song about a drinking game.

Her initial doubts prompted her to ask her team to delete the song from their phones, but to her surprise, they were captivated. As a nod to her Korean heritage, Rosé and Bruno Mars incorporated the Korean pronunciation 'apateu' throughout the song.

Ad

APT. secured the top spot on the Billboard Global 200 chart and the Global Excl. US chart, making it Rosé's second song to achieve this after On the Ground. It also peaked at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song also attained a Perfect All Kill (PAK) in South Korea and peaked at number one on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart.

The song managed to surpass 100 million streams on Spotify within seven days of its release. The feat cemented Rosé's status as the fastest K-pop female artist to achieve this feat.

Ad

In other news, Rosé will soon reunite with her BLACKPINK bandmates for a highly anticipated world tour kicking off in July.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback