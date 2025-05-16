“Announce the damn comeback” – Fans frustrated after BLACKPINK drops ‘Deadline’ world tour name, with no update on upcoming album

On May 16, 2025, YG Entertainment announced BLACKPINK's upcoming world tour name, Deadline, on its social media handles. The group is set to launch its first concert on July 5 and 6 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea.

All four members (Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa) are set to perform together after spending time on solo projects. This marks their debut journey as a team since Born Pink concluded in 2023.

However, fans had mixed reactions to the announcement of their tour. While some hailed the group’s return to touring, others pointed out there’s still no update on a group comeback.

"Im not gagging. announce the damn comeback," an X user commented.

After Seoul, the tour will continue across North America with shows lined up in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and New York. After that, BLACKPINK will head to four spots in Europe — Paris, Milan, Barcelona, and London.

The last stop is scheduled for January 16 to 18, 2026, at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. So far, only these 11 shows have been announced.

"About time🤡 Where's the comeback?," a fan remarked.

"Ok where tf is the comeback announcement," a user mentioned.

When they post world tour update but no comeback update 😂 ," a person shared.

Meanwhile, admirers are speculating that BLACKPINK's next album will also be titled Deadline, following the tour name announcement.

"It's obvious that Blackpink's album will also be called 'Deadline', BLINS WE READY?" a netizen said.

"They really named the album deadline cuse that's what yg gave them for this tour lmao," a viewer noted.

"That #BLACKPINK album will be titled “DEADLINE” ig? Everyone let’s tune up for the biggest girl grouppp!," another fan added.

BLACKPINK is preparing group album for June 2025 release after nearly 3-year gap

BLACKPINK is lining up a group comeback, with a new album expected to land before June 2025 ends. TenAsia first reported on April 9 that the group is back in action, working toward a full release.

According to the report, all four members have reshuffled their personal calendars to prioritize studio time and video shoots.

A music insider mentioned the project is being finalized and will be out by late June.

“Blackpink members have adjusted their schedules such as recording and shooting to prepare for a new album," and "The album will be released in June at the latest,” an insider stated.

The release window has sparked concern among fans, as recording had reportedly not started as of early April.

However, signs of progress have surfaced. First, in February, Jisoo appeared on Salon Drip 2 and said the group plans to release a record and hit the road in 2025.

“We’re planning to put out an album and also go on tour. We’ll be coming back as four this year," the BLACKPINK’s madnae said.

Then, speaking to Vogue at Met Gala, Rosé conveyed that the group had completed a recording session.

"We have got new music coming out, that’s gonna be a whole different approach to how we storytell this next tour," the APT. songstress said.

Jennie, also at the event, subtly referenced their comeback.

“It’s BLACKPINK in your area, back pack again and I copy the one spoiling everything but it’s gonna be good and I hope a real call way meet our fans,” she said, hinting at fresh material without offering details.

Before that, Lisa spoke to Variety on May 3, saying the group had met up in the studio.

“Actually, we were in the studio a few days ago. You have to be patient about it. It’s coming soon, I promise. It’s about time," Lalisa asserted.

The group has paused team projects since ending their Born Pink world tour. During this period, each artist focused on solo work while staying in touch with group planning. There is no official word yet on the album’s title, rollout, or concept.

