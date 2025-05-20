Billie Eilish adds new show dates in Japan and the United States for Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour: Presale, schedule, and everything to know

Billie Eilish took to X to announce that she has extended her ongoing Hit Me Hard and Soft tour with new dates in Japan and the United States. The tour, which started on September 29, 2024, supports her third studio album of the same name. Eilish's pilot concert for the tour was hosted at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City.

Billie Eilish made the announcement on Monday, May 19, 2025, and shared new concert dates for her tour. This brings the total show count for Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour to 106. The Japan leg of the tour is scheduled to take place in Tokyo on August 16 and 17, followed by shows in Miami, New Orleans, and Phoenix. Eilish will wrap up the tour at San Francisco's Chase Center on November 22-23.

Hit Me Hard and Soft was released on May 17, 2024, and was the singer's first full album release since 2021's Happier Than Ever. Dropped via Interscope Records and Darkroom, the Grammy-winning songstress and her brother, Finneas O'Connell co-wrote the album.

Upon release, Hit Me Hard and Soft received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. In the US, it debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart, with all 10 songs ranking within the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100.

The album and its songs received seven nominations at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Album of the Year.

Exploring the schedule, presale dates, and other details concerning Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour

In a tweet from May 19, Billie Eilish unveiled details regarding the new leg of Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour. According to the tweet, tickets for the shows in the United States will be available from May 20 at noon local time via American Express Presale. Tickets for the Japan shows will be available on American Express Presale two days later, on May 22, 2025, at 12 noon local time.

She also revealed that American Express cardholders would have early access to a limited assortment of tickets when using the Amex card to buy them. Other details concerning pre-sale will reportedly be communicated via email.

Provided below is the detailed schedule for the additional dates added to Billie Eilish's ongoing tour:

Tour dates added to the Japan leg:

Sat (Aug 16): Saitama Super Arena, Tokyo, Japan

Sun (Aug 17): Saitama Super Arena, Tokyo, Japan

Tour dates added to the United States leg:

Thu (Oct 9): Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Sat (Oct 11): Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Sun (Oct 12): Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Tue (Oct 14): Kia Center, Orlando, FL

Thu (Oct 16): Lenovo Center, Raleigh, NC

Fri (Oct 17): Lenovo Center, Raleigh, NC

Sun (Oct 19): Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Mon (Oct 20): Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Thu (Oct 23): Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Sat (Oct 25): UBS Arena, Long Island, NY

Sun (Oct 26): UBS Arena, Long Island, NY

Fri (Nov 7): Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Sat (Nov 8): Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Mon (Nov 10): BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

Tue (Nov 11): BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

Thu (Nov 13): Moody Center ATX, Austin, TX

Fri (Nov 14): Moody Center ATX, Austin, TX

Tue (Nov 18): PHX Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Wed (Nov 19): PHX Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Sat (Nov 22): Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Sun (Nov 23): Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

As per a report by Glamour, resale tickets for the European dates for Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour are currently going for $500 on StubHub.

