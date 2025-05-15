Did Billie Eilish attend the Met Gala 2025? Singer slams people criticizing her outfit at this year's event 

Billie Eilish has finally spoken out on the viral media images and videos showcasing her appearance at the Met Gala 2025. The images showcased Eilish in a navy tailored suit with red roses, and garnered a lot of backlash from netizens over the singer's alleged styling.

Ad

Addressing the criticism and clarifying that she didn't attend the 2025 Met Gala, Billie Eilish took to her Instagram Stories on May 15, 2025, to state the same, laughing as she spoke.

“Seeing people talk about what I wore to this year’s Met Gala ‘being trash.’ I wasn’t there! That’s AI. I had a show in Europe that night. Let me be! I wasn’t even there!” she said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to a Rolling Stone's report dated May 15, 2025, Eilish performed at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on May 4 and 5, 2025, with an additional concert on May 7, 2025. Since this year's Met Gala took place on May 5, 2025, it would've made it difficult for the singer to attend the event in New York City and return to the Netherlands for her show.

However, the Ocean Eyes singer has attended the Met Gala before, where she made her debut in 2021 and served as a co-chair. Eilish sported a nude Oscar de la Renta gown for her first Met. Then, the singer attended the event in 2022 and 2023, and has been absent from the event for 2 years in a row now.

Ad

Billie Eilish comments on using her 2021 Met Gala outfit toward environmental activism

While the styling featuring Billie Eilish's AI-generated Met Gala outfit received a lot of backlash, the singer's fashion sense has usually made headlines owing to its unconventionality.

In her cover interview with British Vogue's May 2025 issue, Eilish answered a question about using "art as a form of environmental activism." The Birds of a Feather singer called herself "lucky" because her art allowed her to use her platform for things she cares about.

Ad

Ad

Giving examples of the same, Eilish said she provides resources for her fans on tour, encourages environmentally friendly ways to travel to shows, and shows where to get plant-based meals, among other activities.

"I used my Met Gala appearance [in 2021] to make Oscar de La Renta go fur-free. There are so many ways artists can use their platforms in a non-preachy, self-serving way, and I really do try to use mine as much as possible, because what’s the point otherwise, you know?" the singer said.

Ad

Additionally, the singer discussed her fashion choices with Pharrell Williams during a 2019 interview for V Magazine. Acknowledging the mixed reactions to her dressing sense, Billie Eilish said:

"The positive comments about how I dress have this slut-shaming element. Like, 'I am so glad that you're dressing like a boy, so other girls can dress like boys, so that they aren't sluts'. I don't like that there's this weird new world of supporting me by shaming people that don't want to dress like me."

Ad

Ad

Eilish also said that she wears baggy clothes because of her choice and that people should care more about women's comfort in fashion instead of talking about how much or how little they are wearing. Then, the singer vocalized her support and love for people who feel comfortable in their own skin and body.

In the interview with British Vogue, Billie Eilish also shed some light on her thoughts and life, sharing how she loves hanging out with people, and her journey as an artist.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More