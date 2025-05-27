“She gonna cancel again “to spend time with family””- Netizens react as Jennifer Lopez announces 2025-26 Las Vegas Residency

People online have reacted to Jennifer Lopez announcing her new 2025-26 Las Vegas residency. She will perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace around New Year's and then in March 2026 as well.

This residency will see her perform four shows around New Year's and then eight more in March 2026. Fans online have expressed their excitement for the show, but some are also hesitant. One X user referenced Jennifer Lopez canceling her This is Me ... Live tour last year to be with her family and friends. They wrote:

"She gonna cancel again “to spend time with family”"

Some users pointed out the length of the show, as one wrote:

"12 shows?!?! This is not a Vegas Residency. This is a Vegas Stint!"

"That’s not a residency that’s short term rental," another commented.

Many fans are excited for the residency as well, as one user wrote:

"WE WILL ALL BE ATTENDING THIS QUEEN OF POP!!!"

"She doesn't ever let a low point in her life get in the way of her money and always keeps moving forward no matter what.....like gotta respect her hustle!" another wrote.

"we will all be attending," another tweeted.

This would be Jennifer's second residency, having previously done one at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino between 2016 and 2018.

Ticket details and more about Jennifer Lopez's 2025-26 Las Vegas Residency

The singer and actress announced her residency through a social media post on Monday, May 26. She shared a poster on Instagram with the caption:

"SURPRISE JLOVERS! We’re back! I’m doing a residency in Las Vegas! Join me for Up All Night Live In Las Vegas At The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Dec 30 – Jan 3, & select dates in March! Tickets on sale Friday, June 6 at 10 AM PT. 🤍"

She will perform on December 30 and 31 in 2025 and January 2 and 3 in 2026. She will then do eight additional shows in March 2026.

There is an exclusive pre-sale ticket access for Citi card members through the Citi Entertainment program, starting from Monday, June 2, at 10 a.m. PT.

Fan club tickets will be available starting from Tuesday, June 3, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. PT. Presale tickets for the general audience will go live on Wednesday, June 4, at 10 a.m. PT.

All presale tickets will end on Thursday, June 5, at 10 p.m. PT. General tickets will then be available starting from Friday, June 6, at 10 a.m. PT.

Why did Jennifer Lopez cancel her tour last year?

The actress and singer had numerous shows for This Is Me ... Live planned for North America in the summer of 2024. However, she canceled all of them, citing her need to be around her loved ones.

In an interview with Interview magazine, published on October 9, she explained her decision, saying:

"I was so devastated to let anybody down, but I just needed to be with my kids and myself and really dig down deep into things that were happening in my life. And I’m glad I did, because it was a really difficult time for me. Probably the hardest time of my life, but it was also the best time because I got to do that work on myself."

Jennifer Lopez, notably, filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, 2024.

