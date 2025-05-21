Jennifer Lopez reportedly sued for posting pictures of herself taken by paparazzi during the Golden Globes

Jennifer Lopez is facing two federal copyright lawsuits for sharing paparazzi photos of herself outside a Golden Globes pre-party on her social media accounts. As per a report by the Los Angeles Times, published on May 20, 2025, photographer Edwin Blanco and licensing agency BackGrid USA filed the lawsuits on May 17, 2025. They alleged that the singer-actress posted the images without permission or payment.

Ad

The photos, taken outside the Amazon MGM Studios x Vanity Fair Party in Los Angeles on January 4, 2025, show Lopez wearing a faux fur coat and jewelry. The lawsuits claim that Lopez used the images for “self-promotion” without licensing them. It claimed that she was able to promote her brand partnerships by highlighting her clothing and jewelry through the images.

Ad

Trending

Attorney Peter Perkowski, representing Blanco and BackGrid, argues the posts triggered widespread reposts by fan accounts and fashion brands, including the designer of the coat. Reportedly, Lopez’s team engaged in settlement talks with the firm but failed to finalize an agreement.

As per Billboard, this is similar to a 2019 case where Lopez was sued for posting an unauthorized paparazzi photo with her ex-partner Alex Rodriguez, which was later dismissed. BackGrid and Blanco seek up to $150,000 per image under claims of willful infringement; citing Lopez’s prior legal history as evidence of disregard for copyright laws.

Ad

Jennifer Lopez’s legal clash over paparazzi posts

Expand Tweet

Ad

The lawsuits, filed in California federal court, highlight a recurring conflict between celebrities and photographers. The case also reflects a broader trend of celebrities facing lawsuits over paparazzi photos. Other stars like Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Miley Cyrus have been sued in recent years for reposting unlicensed images as well, according to Billboard.

As per the U.S. Copyright Office, U.S. copyright law grants photographers exclusive rights to their work, even when subjects are public figures. This means celebrities must license photos taken by others, even if they’re the focus. Blanco and BackGrid state they contacted Jennifer Lopez’s team shortly after but received no payment despite initial settlement discussions.

Ad

2019 Toronto International Film Festival - "Hustlers" Premiere - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Legal documents also note that the images were taken in a public space, where paparazzi activity is legally protected. However, Jennifer Lopez apparently used the photos for promotional purposes. For instance, linking to designers thus strengthens the plaintiffs’ commercial infringement argument.

Ad

Perkowski also stated that Jennifer Lopez’s actions “undermine the rights of content creators.” This was a reference to her 2019 case, as prior awareness of copyright obligations. As of this article's writing, Lopez’s representatives have not publicly commented on the lawsuits. A resolution could hinge on whether the court views her posts as promotional or personal use.

As the lawsuits proceed, the debate continues over whether copyright frameworks fairly balance creators’ rights and public figures’ autonomy. For now, the lawsuits remain unresolved, with damages contingent on proof of willful infringement and the court’s interpretation of promotional use.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anila Ghufran Covering all about Korean entertainment, food trends and pop culture at Sportskeeda, Anila Ghufran is an established writer with over 7+ years of experience in the field. Holding a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she discovered her passion for content creation during her studies.



Anila’s writing journey began at Elite Technologies, where she worked on a diverse range of content, including entertainment articles for IIFA, academic pieces for Unacademy, news contributions for the Economic Times, and medical content for Apollo Hospitals. She has also collaborated with brands like IKEA, and Tanishq, and served as an Editor at Pepper Content.



Specializing in K-Pop and K-Drama, Anila leverages her appreciation for these cultures to resonate with readers worldwide. Her admiration for artists like BTS, Agust D, and SEVENTEEN inspires her to bring similar authenticity into her own work. She believes reporting on K-culture feels like being part of a global fan club where one can cross borders without a passport.



Anila is committed to presenting meticulously researched topics by utilizing reliable sources and maintaining an objective stance through her work. When not crafting her next article, she can be found doodling, immersed in K-drama marathons, or doting on her beloved cats. Know More