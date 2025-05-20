"Kendrick is NOT responding bro" — Internet reacts to Joey Badass seemingly dissing K-Dot on his new rap 'My Town'

East Coast rapper Joey Badass, stylized as Joey Bada$$, appears to have dissed Kendrick Lamar in My Town, his latest diss track aimed at several West Coast rappers, particularly Ray Vaughn. Since January 2025, Joey has been feuding with West Coast rappers, exchanging jabs with Vaughn and Daylyt.

On May 19, 2025, he dropped My Town, featuring Loaded Lux, as a response to three separate diss tracks from three different artists. In the song, the rapper refers to himself as "the boogeyman" and mentions the Pulitzer Prize, which many speculate could be a diss aimed at Kendrick Lamar. The alleged Lamar diss lyrics in question are:

“I’m the real boogeyman, y’all n***as should be afraid … Get the general, I’m killing his troops.”

“Don’t make me pulitzer, better be wise because … I’m dottin T’s and cross your eyes like Whitaker.”

Lamar has been dubbed the "boogeyman" by many in the hip-hop industry, particularly following his highly publicized 2024 rap beef with Drake. Lamar also received a Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 album, DAMN.

Joey Badass's alleged diss of Kendrick Lamar in his latest song received mixed reactions from X users. One user claimed that the Compton rapper would not respond to the diss, writing:

"Kendrick is NOT responding bro."

Several netizens echoed this sentiment, noting that Lamar was in the midst of his "Grand National Tour" to respond to the alleged diss. Some accused Joey Badass of seeking clout, while one user suggested it was best for Lamar not to respond.

"This n***a in the middle of an ARENA TOUR he NOT responding to this s**t right now if ever tbh," one person posted.

"Meanwhile Dot selling out stadiums. These biggas peasants. Starving for clout. B***h a** type s**t. Joey this type n***a," another person added.

"Kendrick shouldn’t respond to him, let him die in silence," someone else commented.

"Now when Dot come outside I don’t wanna hear no crying," another user said.

However, others eagerly awaited a response from Kendrick Lamar without any excuses, warning the rapper that Joey Badass was "more talented" than him.

"Another Excuse incoming from the Kendrick stans as to why he shouldn't respond," one person tweeted.

"Joey won its over," another person added.

"Kendrick has to be careful here. Joey is more talented," someone else commented.

"Why is mr big me not responding i thought he was the boogeyman," another user questioned.

Exploring other instances of Joey Badass referencing Kendrick Lamar

This isn't the first time Joey Badass has made references to Kendrick Lamar in his recent songs. The rapper's beef with West Coast emcees began in January 2025 with the track The Ruler's Back, where he rapped:

“Too much West Coast d**k lickin’ / I’m hearing n***as throwin’ rocks, really ain’t s**t stickin’ / ‘Cause if we’re talking bar for bar, really it’s slim pickings / I rap like I draw pentagrams and kill chickens, n***a / F**k around with your soul like Ether, quick for a feature / This that black Air Force energy comin’ out your speaker.”

The song garnered responses from West Coast rappers like Ray Vaughn and Daylyt, with the former releasing Crashout Heritage and Impossible Patty and the latter releasing Hiyu. Joey Badass responded to these tracks with Pardon Me in February.

According to Billboard, things died down for a while until Joey hopped on the Red Bull Spiral Freestyle with Ab-Soul and Big Sean on May 13, taking further digs at West Coast rappers. He also made a reference to Kendrick Lamar's 2013 Control verse, rapping:

“First off, I could never hate the West Coast / But since n***as comin’ for Joe, f**k it then, let’s go / N***as must’ve forgot what Dot said on ‘Control’ / There’s still a buncha sensitive rappers in they pyjama clothes. I guess, this ain’t no East versus West / I just think that I’m the best, as a matter fact, I know."

This prompted a response from Ray Vaughn with a song titled H*e Era. On May 15, Joey Badass replied with The Finals, where he accused Vaughn (who is currently signed to TDE) of "d**k linkin'" for clout. For context, Kendrick Lamar had previously been signed with TDE before he left the record label to start his own company in 2021.

"The way you let Dot d**k sit in your mouth / This that same d**k linkin’ I was talkin’ about / You n***as would do anything for the clout / Crash out over n***as who won’t even let you in they house / I bet you ain’t even got his number/It’s funny how the thirst is bein’ disguised as hunger,” Joey rapped.

In The Finals, Joey also invited Lamar for a rap battle with the line, "You lookin’ for some competition? Then just know that I’ll be right here.”

Kendrick Lamar has not responded to Joey Badass's songs as of this article.

