What did Joey Badass say about Daylyt and Ray Vaughn? Incoming beef looms as rapper fires dual shots in new freestyle

American rapper and actor Joey Badass, AKA Joey Bada$$, is trending after name-dropping fellow hip-hop artists Daylyt and Ray Vaughn in his latest freestyle, Red Bull Spiral, on May 13, 2025. Badass fired dual shots at Daylyt and Vaughn in his collaborative track with Big Sean and Ab-Soul.

"I’m up early on the grind, I shine through the late night / I ain’t gotta lose no sleep to break Daylyt / Shouldn’t give you n***as time of day / But f**k it shine a light on em, I’m a light Ray / If you need the attention, tell Top he gotta pay," Joey rapped in his new freestyle.

Meanwhile, Ab-Soul also interjected and appeared to show allegiance to all the participants. He rapped:

"Pro era the masters that ain’t ever incorrect / But it’s still TDE till 3000 and forever / Lyt was heavy and Ray definitely stepped / But this is hip-hop, you know we still on that / It was healthy for the sport sticking to the roots / Keeping it competitive."

While Daylyt and Ray Vaughn haven't responded, the double diss in the Red Bull-sponsored freestyle is because of an East Coast versus West Coast rap battle that began earlier this year.

All you need to know about Joey Badass’ beef with Daylyt and Ray Vaughn

Earlier this year, in January, Joey Badass dropped his single, The Ruler’s Back, produced by Conductor Williams. The track discussed the East Coast versus West Coast rap rivalry.

"Too much West Coast d**k lickin' / I'm hearin' n***as throwin' rocks, really ain't sh*t stickin' / 'Cause if we talkin' bar for bar, really it's slim pickings," he rapped.

However, he didn’t stop there. Joey indirectly dissed Kendrick Lamar through the lyrics:

"I got murals in my city, f**k a nomination / This for every time they left me out the conversation/ … This that black Air Force energy comin' out your speaker... / This ain't boom-bap, n***a, this that boom-baow-bing."

It was seemingly a dig at Kendrick Lamar and Drake's rap battle spanning throughout 2024. While K-Dot didn’t respond to Joey, Ray Vaughn and Daylyt hit back with Crashout Heritage and Hiyu, respectively, in January itself.

In Crashout Heritage, Vaughn rapped,

“'Cause the only badass the world was recognizin' is Boosie/ Please don't get confused with shootin' the movies, we really shootin'/ Was on Soul album, so if you ask me, you look like a goofy/ I hope this messagе reaches you well.”

The song also took shots at rappers Tory Lanez, DDG, and podcaster/ hip-hop journalist MAL.

Ray Vaughn takes a shot at Joey Badass in his single, 'Crashout Heritage.' (Image via X)

In April 2025, Daylyt released his single Backpack where he dissed Badass in the lyrics:

"It's too early to end you, I'm still tryna befriend you/ …1999, when I was 19, I probably shot 'bout 90 9s."

Meanwhile, his previous track, Hiyu, fired indirect shots at Joey through the lines,

"You boys had years to show you the best, clear / Now it's people in your class that they consider your peers."

Daylyt disses Joey in his track, 'Hiyu.' (Image via X)

Looking at Joey Badass’ recent freestyle

In his brand-new collaborative freestyle with Big Sean and Ab-Soul, Joey Badass went off on the East Coast versus West Coast rap rivalry. He rapped:

“I ain't taking no words back I'm with all that/ This ain't got to turn to nothing else let's keep it all rap/ … I could never hate the West Coast, but since n***as coming for Joe f**k it lets go.”

Joey Badass continued, “This ain't no East vs West, I just think that I'm the best, as a matter fact, I know/ I was the party but I never seen a freak-off, instead a battle rapper onstage showing his cheeks off/ F**k type of time these n***as be on.”

While Joey took a dig at Vaughn once, throughout the freestyle, he dissed Daylyt. These include the lines,

“Ain't no Daylyt, daylight savin’, no sun shinin’, it won't be long,” “I ain’t gotta book no flight, I’m still gon’ pack ‘Lyt,” and “Cause when I plan, it aligns, now Daylyt gettin’ eclipsed.”

The rap number is part of the third season of the “Spiral Freestyle” series, launched by the popular energy drink brand Red Bull and its ongoing music venture, “Red Bull 1520.”

Daylyt and Ray Vaughn haven’t responded to Joey Badass’ recent freestyle.

