"For sure was some foul play" - Wack 100 claims the Mexicans were behind Tory Lanez getting stabbed in prison

Canadian rapper, songwriter, and record producer Tory Lanez was stabbed 14 times inside the housing unit of a California prison on the morning of May 12, 2025, by a fellow inmate. He is currently hospitalized in a critical but stable condition.
In the wake of the attack, a new clip has circulated online in which music manager and record executive Wack 100 claimed that the Mexicans were reportedly behind the incident, during a telephonic conversation with online streamer DJ Akademiks.
When asked whether it was “foul play,” Wack 100 claimed:
“Yeah, yeah. For sure, for sure was some foul play.”
Wack 100, whose real name is Cash Jones, also claimed that nobody was accompanying Lanez when the incident occurred. He also implied it may have been an alleged cross-racial incident and that they should “respond.”
More about Wack 100’s claims about the Tory Lanez stabbing
Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was stabbed multiple times at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, where he is serving a 10-year sentence for shooting and injuring fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020.
Wack 100 told DJ Akademiks that he heard from insider sources that the attack came “out of nowhere” and happened “inside the building.” While he admitted not knowing the “entire situation,” he claimed it wasn’t because of a gambling debt or anything.
In a follow-up conversation with broadcaster and ex-rapper Joe Budden, Cash Jones claimed:
"They hit him three times, they tell me. Once in the chest, once in the face… They tried to get him… A Mexican stabbed him."
Wack 100 further alleged that in the aftermath of the Tory Lanez stabbing, the prison yard was seemingly “flipped,” the inmates were separated, and seemingly sent to other prisons to avoid further “danger.”
Cash Jones also mentioned that he heard from insider sources that Tory Lanez tried to earn his way among the inmates and help people get appeals. He claimed that he felt that the Luv rapper might not have been looking out for everyone equally, adding, it might have gotten him into the recent trouble.
“That ain’t going in California prisons. I don’t know other states. That race is very territorial. If it’s a Mexican n***a that got something, they going to make him pay. The Mexicans ain’t going to let the Blacks get him or the Whites. They going to get him,” Wack added.
While he didn’t disclose his sources or the motive behind the attack, Cash Jones predicted it could lead to a prison war. Poetic Flakko has also shared his views about the incident.
Exploring Tory Lanez's stabbing
According to a statement released via Lanez’s official Instagram, he suffered 7 wounds to his back, 4 to his torso, 2 to the back of his head, and 1 to the left side of his face.
“Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus. He is now breathing on his own. Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through,” the post read.
The statement ended with thanks to his fans and followers for their continued prayers and support.
Further details regarding the incident remain undisclosed at the time of writing, including the identity and motive of the perpetrator. The case is currently under investigation.
Tory Lanez, 32, was sentenced in 2023 for three felony gun-related charges, including assault with a semi-automatic firearm. He is slated to serve a decade-long sentence for shooting his ex-girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion, outside of Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood mansion in July 2020, where they attended a pool party.
Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, testified during the trial that they had argued about their relationship and careers when she demanded to be let out of the car. However, the Say It rapper began shooting at the ground and asked her to “dance,” at which point one of the bullets hit her on the foot.
Later, she required surgery to remove the fragments. Tory Lanez, for his part, declined to apologize and continued to maintain his innocence. He continues to appeal against his sentence.