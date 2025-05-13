DJ Akademiks asks people to "pray for Tory Lanez" after he was reportedly stabbed 14 times in prison

Media personality DJ Akademiks has asked people to pray for Canadian rapper Tory Lanez after he was reportedly stabbed 14 times in a California prison. For context, the rapper is currently serving his 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020.

According to the BBC, Lanez was attacked by an inmate at around 7:20 am local time at the California Correctional Institution, Tehachapi, on May 12, 2025. The rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was reportedly stabbed 14 times, including in the back, torso, head, and face.

A post on the rapper's Instagram page stated that both of his lungs collapsed following the attack, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus. However, he has since recovered enough to breathe on his own.

“Tory was stabbed 14 times, including seven wounds to his back, four to his torso, two to the back of his head and one to the left side of his face. Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus. He is now breathing on his own. Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through. He also wants to thank everyone for the continued prayers and support."

Following this, DJ Akademiks took to X to reshare a screenshot of the Instagram post with a call for prayers for the Canadian rapper, writing:

"PRAY FOR TORY LANEZ."

Tory Lanez was sentenced to prison in 2023

In December 2022, Tory Lanez was found guilty of three felony gun-related charges, including "assault with a semi-automatic firearm," associated with the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion (real name Megan Pete) after an argument in July 2020.

During his trial, Megan Thee Stallion testified that she and Tory Lanez had been returning from a Hollywood Hills party, hosted by reality star Kylie Jenner, when they got into an argument about their previous relationship in their vehicle. The Hiss rapper testified that the argument switched to their careers, following which she asked Lanez to stop the vehicle and let her leave.

According to ABC News article on May 13, Pete continued that Lanez pulled out a gun and shot at the ground near her feet, asking her to "dance." She testified that she had been shot in the foot and underwent surgery to remove the bullet fragments.

In October 2020, Tory Lanez was charged with "one felony count each of assault with a semi-automatic firearm (personal use of a firearm) and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle." Ahead of his trial, he faced a third charge of "one felony count of discharging a firearm with gross negligence."

While Lanez pleaded not guilty, he was convicted of all three charges during his trial in 2022 and faced a ten-year sentence in August 2023. He has been serving his sentence at the California Correctional Institution, where a fellow inmate reportedly attacked him on May 12.

According to the May 13 report by ABC News, a prison spokesperson told the network that the rapper, aged 32, received first aid from the prison staff before he was moved to the local hospital for treatment.

"Staff immediately responded, activated 911 and began medical aid. Peterson was subsequently transported to an outside medical facility for further treatment," the spokesperson said.

Lanez's attorney, Crystal Morgan, also confirmed the attack in a statement to the news network. However, she added that she was "in the dark" about the details of the attack.

As per ABC News, the Kern County District Attorney's Office and California Correctional Institution's Investigative Services Unit have joined forces to launch an investigation into the attack on Tory Lanez. However, it is unclear who the inmate was or why he stabbed the rapper as of this article.

