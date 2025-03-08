"I miss when you wrapped around my body" — Tory Lanez fondly reflects on his past relationship with Iggy Azalea in his new album Peterson

Tory Lanez reflected on his past relationship with Australian rapper Iggy Azalea in his new prison album, Peterson, released on March 7, 2025. The Canadian rapper is currently serving his 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020.

Ad

In his new album, Tory Lanez mentions Azalea in two back-to-back songs: Guide Me Through the Storm and 9$ide x Amethyst. Iggy Azalea (born Amethyst Amelia Kelly) and Tory Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) were rumored to have dated between 2022 and 2023; however, the exact timeline of their relationship is unknown.

In 9$ide x Amethyst, the sixth track from Peterson, Lanez rapped about wanting to call Azalea and talk to her at night, asking her to reach out to him if she heard this song.

Ad

Trending

“It be nights I want to talk to Iggy, but she blocked me / Amethyst, if you ever hear this shit, shawty, call me / You know that I’m always makin’ spicy b***hes salty / Need to come correct ’cause all that s**t I did was faulty / I miss when you wrapped around my body like a tall tee,” he rapped.

Ad

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

Elsewhere in the track, Tory Lanez tells Azalea that he was willing to "pick up where we left off," singing over a beat switch:

“Amethyst, if you still free, shawty, let me know / Let me pick up where we left off, shawty, I’ll be yours / Amethyst, if you still down, let me know / ‘Cause I got plans of f**king you when I get home."

Ad

Ad

The Canadian rapper also name-dropped Iggy Azalea in Guide Me Through the Storm, the album's fifth track which features Sonstar and Paul Mckay, rapping:

“County jail crying real tears to Iggy Azalea / I know you put up with some s**t that just wasn’t familiar / I loved your ear and loved your heart though you wasn’t Amelia / They lying, trying to get me f**ked, but I wasn’t Cecilia.”

Ad

Iggy Azalea wrote a letter to Tory Lanez's judge after his conviction

According to HipHop DX, Iggy Azalea reportedly wrote a letter to the judge presiding over Tory Lanez's case ahead of his sentencing in August 2023. Azalea was reportedly one of over 70 people to write a letter to the judge over Tory Lanez's impending sentencing after he was convicted in December 2022.

Ad

In the letter, published on the Legal Affairs and Trials website by journalist Meghann Cuniff on August 10, 2023, Azalea requested that the judge consider a sentence that was "transformational and not life destroying" for Tory Lanez.

She also spoke about his virtues, describing him as a kind man who "helps others bloom."

"I would not write to you on behalf of an abuser. I refuse to believe that he would do anything in malice especially to a woman. He said this is an opportunity to humble himself and soften his heart- ironic to hear one of the kindest people I know strive to become even kinder," Azalea wrote.

Ad

She continued:

"I’m not shocked- Its who he is. Watering and shining light on others until something beautiful grows. Daystar Peterson is not the pest you’ve heard about, he’s a gardener. He helps others bloom."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Iggy Azalea faced backlash for her letter

According to HipHop DX, Iggy Azalea faced immense backlash on social media after news broke of her letter supporting Tory Lanez. Many accused her of being a hypocrite after her allegedly abusive relationship with Playboi Carti, her former partner and the father of her child.

Following this, Azalea took to X to defend herself, claiming she did not "support" anyone in the case and had not spoken to Lanez since February 2023. According to Rolling Stone, this occurred before journalist Meghann Cuniff published the full letter on August 10. In the now-deleted tweet posted on August 7, Azalea wrote:

Ad

“For the record: 1. I have not been in touch with tory for months, I have no reason to be, but I do wish him well. 2. I don’t ‘support’ anyone. the whole thing is full of oddities. My letter never mentioned anything in regard to what happened that night."

Azalea continued that she never "intended to publicly comment" on the situation, adding that her letter was only meant for the judge. She also said that she merely wrote about her genuine experience with Lanez, adding that she supported prison reform and did not believe in "throwing away ANY ones life if we can give reasonable punishments that are rehabilitative."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In August 2023, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. He is currently incarcerated at California Correctional Institution.

According to Tory Lanez's Instagram post on March 5, his new album, Peterson, is reportedly the sequel to his 2020 album, Daystar. The 20-track album was entirely recorded from prison, detailing the rapper's life after incarceration and his journey toward finding God.

The album is not the rapper's first music project while in prison. Tory Lanez periodically released his Prison Tapes series in 2024. However, the series was discontinued after security guards allegedly seized his recording equipment during a raid in September 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback