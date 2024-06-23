IN Photos: 5 best Iggy Azalea looks that are easy to recreate

Iggy Azalea is an Australian rapper who has garnered quite a reputation in recent years. Owing to albums such as Ignorant Art and The New Classic, the 34-year-old has become one of the fastest-growing names in the music industry and also boasts extensive expertise in fashion through her career in modeling.

Azalea regularly shows off a range of bold, unique outfits of all kinds, whether it be via her concerts or her public appearances. While most of them are bound to be too expensive for the common fans, there are quite a few that can be recreated using cheaper alternatives.

But let’s focus on what’s crucial here: Iggy Azalea is a bona fide style maven with a killer physique. Known for her sassy street style, Iggy’s wardrobe is full of body-con dresses, crop tops, and bold graphic prints, often with a 90s throwback flair.

Oh, and did we mention she’s currently dating Lakers hottie Nick Young? Total girl crush material. While we can’t nab her man or produce a chart-topping album, we can dress like her with these budget-friendly picks. Here are five of Iggy Azalea's best looks that are super easy to recreate.

5 easy-to-recreate Iggy Azalea looks

1. The Cut-Out Top

One of the staple fashion choices that Iggy Azalea has shown in her career thus far is the cut-out top. The Australian rapper has worn the particular style multiple times in the past and is arguably the easiest of her looks to copy.

Fans might be specifically interested in recreating a specific black one that she wore during a night out in LA, which the musician paired with high-waist leather pants and stiletto heels that perfectly captured her fashion sense. Similar outfits can be recreated using patriciafield.com, where the cost might be as low as $32!

2. Black Bandeau and Pants

Another look that she showcased during an outing, Iggy posted a rather simple look on Instagram. Azalea wore an Eva Bandeau top from a collaboration collection between Kappa and Juicy Couture. She paired it with Ella Velour leggings from the same company, and also showcased a Preston Sunglasses by DMY by DMY, available at a retail price of $181.

Overall, the look reminds fans of her simple fashion sense, which is perfect for the outdoors, and the original outfit costs just under $400. However, similar outfits can easily be recreated via a range of fashion platforms, such as Fashion Nova.

3. Tie-Dye Dress

In another outfit that Azalea showed off on Instagram, she wore a vibrant, multi-colored tie dress which is available on Fashion Nova, for an easy amount of $24.99. A realistic option that fans can recreate for the summer.

The dress itself boasts a black undertone with a striped, multi-colored pattern. The same outfit is on Fashion Nova for purchase, which can be paired with understated jewelry.

4. Bandana Print Dress and Jacket

This Iggy Azalea look might be more suited for the winter, considering it includes a denim print jacket from Lex Bandana. The same is available on MIAOU for $295, and the outfit itself also includes a Gigi Denim mini dress by the same company, available for $295.

Further, the rapper combined it with an Aquazzura metallic sandal, which completed the look. Azalea wore the outfit during an outing in New York.

.5. Feather Jacket and Velvet Pants

Finally, we have an outfit that stands out from the rest in the sense that it might be perfect for more formal events where fans wish to make a statement. At an event aimed at promoting her album, Iggy Azalea wore a Favor Feather Jacket, an Alice McCall creation, which currently retails at $595.

She combined it with velvet pants from Gucci, and while they are available at retail for $1350, similar outfits can be bought on Fashion Nova. Further, she also wore a transparent pair of Mules by Yeezy, which cost $850. The overall ensemble made for a memorable look that can be recreated easily.

Those, in a nutshell, are five easy-to-recreate Iggy Azalea looks that might not even prove heavy on the wallet, for fans.