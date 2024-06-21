IN Photos: 5 best Dua Lipa looks that are easy to recreate

The 28-year-old Dua Lipa is undoubtedly one of the most popular pop stars of this generation. The Algerian-English artist has a range of superhits to her name, which has helped her win several major accolades. This includes 3 Grammies and 7 Seven Brit awards, alongside a host of other nominations and accolades.

Dua Lipa is also a bona fide fashion icon and has been involved with major fashion brands in magazines in the past. Dua Lipa works with Next Models, has appeared on multiple Vogue covers, and boasts of countless collaborations with major brands and fashion magazines.

Of course, this fashion sense is also present in the looks she has sported since the beginning of her career. Here, we look into 5 previous Dua Lipa looks that are easy to recreate for her fans.

Trending

5 Dua Lipa looks fans can easily recreate

1. Versace Red Carpet

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents The European Premiere Of "Barbie" - Roaming (Getty)

Foremost, we look into one of the most stunning ensembles that Dua Lipa has sported. During the European Premiere of Barbie, Lipa showed up wearing a metallic gown that was part of her own La Vacanza collection, which she co-designed alongside Versace.

Her stylist created a glamorous look by expertly pairing a multiple-colored gown with long strappy heels and understated accessories that added to the overall charm.

The look itself is straightforward to create. Fans can not only look for similar gowns on websites such as Fashion Nova, but it is also easy to recreate using a custom tailoring service. The heels and jewelry are also available on multiple fashion outlets/websites.

2. Sheer Chain mail Dress

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals (Getty)

Another look that she sported during the LA premiere of Barbie, Lipa wore a Bottega Veneta chain mail gown. She wore the half-open dress with complementary undergarments, along with a range of silver jewelry and accessories.

She completed the look with a silver sheer chain mail, which in itself might be the biggest challenge to recreate. Still, a custom tailoring service can solve that problem, with similar gowns available on various platforms such as J. Crew and Banana Republic.

3. Low-Rise Jeans

While Lipa did not show this look off during any major event, she sported the old-fashioned low-rise jeans on Instagram. She combined the overall outfit expertly with lace undergarments.

The singer coupled the jeans with a simple crop top, and while the look was more casual than some others mentioned here, it is also one of the easiest to recreate. Similar pairs of jeans are available on Fashion Nova, and the platform also has a vast collection of lace undergarments to choose from.

4. Pink Velvet Barbiecore

Similar to the look mentioned above, Dua Lipa showcased her contribution to the viral Barbiecore trend on Instagram as well. Showing off a stunning pink velvet dress, she combined it with large thigh-level boots and a range of silver accessories.

While the look undoubtedly costs a pretty penny, similar dresses, not made of velvet, are available on a range of platforms, including ASOS and Fashion Nova.

5. Snatched Corsetry

Finally, we have another easy-to-recreate but stunning look that Dia Lipa showed off on Instagram. Featuring a corset top with light baggie pants, she completed the look with understated accessories that complement the corset top.

Similar corset tops are widely available on a range of online platforms, and the baggie trousers in question are also straightforward to find.

Arguably the look that is the cheapest to recreate amongst the ones shown in the list, Dua Lipa has undoubtedly shown via her fashion sense that minimalist looks that are easy to recreate are sometimes enough for fashion enthusiasts to stand out.