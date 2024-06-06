Dua Lipa ‘Radical Optimism’ 2024 World Tour set list: Houdini, Training Season, & more 

Dua Lipa's 'Radical Optimism' 2024 World tour started on June 6, 2024, at the Waldbuhne in Berlin, Germany. The singer will continue with her Europe leg for the remainder of the month, before heading to the US, UK, and then Asia later in the year from October.

The set list of the Radical Optimism 2024 World tour, based on the starting show in Germany is given below. The set list is subject to change, as is usually the case with major tours.

Training Season

One Kiss

Illusion

Break My Heart

Levitating

These Walls

Be the One

Love Again

Pretty Please

Hallucinate

New Rules

Electricity

Cold Heart

Happy for You

Physical

Don’t Start Now

Houdini

The starting song on Dua Lipa's tour, Training Season, is a disco-pop track with the theme of unsatisfactory dates and their behavior towards her. The track was produced by Kevin Parker and Danny L Harle.

The ending song, according to the current set list, is Houdini, both a reference to the titular stunt performer and escape artist Harry Houdini as well as the theme of escapism in and of itself. The track was produced by Kevin Parker and Danny L Harle as well. The other major track is Dua Lipa's third single, Illusion, from the latest album. The music video depicts the traditional Castell human towers in Catalan cultural festivals and the video was directed by Tanu Muino.

Tickets for the Europe leg of Dua Lipa's tour are currently on sale and can be accessed via Ticketmaster. Tickets are priced at €205.70 on average. Asia tour tickets go to presale on June 12, 2024, at 10:00 am local time.

Dua Lipa 'Radical Optimism' World Tour dates and venues

The remaining dates and venues for Dua Lipa ‘Radical Optimism’ 2024 World tour are given below:

June 9, 2024 - Pula, Croatia at Arena Pula

June 12, 2024 - Nimes, France at Arenes de Nimes

June 13, 2024 - Nimes, France at Arenes de Nimes

November 6, 2024 - Singapore, Singapore at Singapore Indoor Stadium

November 9, 2024 - Jakarta, Indonesia at Indonesia Arena-Senayan

November 13, 2024 - Manilla, Philippines at Philippine Arena

November 16, 2024 - Tokyo, Japan at Saitama Super Arena

November 17, 2024 - Tokyo, Japan at Saitama Super Arena

November 20, 2024 - Taipei, Taiwan at Rakuten Taoyuan Baseball Stadium

November 23, 2024 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at Axiata Arena

November 27, 2024 - Bangkok, Thailand at Impact Arena

December 4, 2024 - Seoul, South Korea at Gocheok Sky Dome

In addition to these dates, Dua Lipa is also set to headline Glastonbury 2024 Festival in between after her Europe tour. After this, the singer will perform in festivals such as Rock Werchter, Mad Cool Festival as well as Austin City Limits festival. She will also perform a show at the Royal Albert Hall in October before the Asia tour.

Dua Lipa released her latest studio album, Radical Optimism, on May 3, 2024. Speaking about the album with Variety on March 18, 2024, Dua Lipa elaborated upon the statement she was making with the album, stating:

"I think for me, the importance of understanding that when things are bad, there’s always some light at the end of the tunnel. I always think about it like, when I’m in the midst of a mess of turmoil or everything’s going wrong, I always tell myself, in a couple months, I’m gonna look back on that moment, and be like, thank God I walked through it."

The singer continued:

"I didn’t decide to hide or not deal with the problem at hand, whatever it is, but actually choose to go through it. And that’s how I grew. And I feel like that just overall, especially in the world right now, I think it’s important that we just learn to walk through the fire and not hide away from it, or shy away from it..."

Radical Optimism has peaked as a chart-topper on the UK album chart and at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart, among other chart performances, as of the writing of this article.