Fact Check: Did Iggy Azalea diss SZA? Rapper explains her "who's Solana" tweet after misinterpretation 

Black Widow singer Iggy Azalea recently made headlines with a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) on May 27, 2024, wherein she posted:

"Who's solana...? I don't know that b**ch."

Solana Imani Rowe happens to be Nobody Gets Me singer SZA's real name and SZA's fans started to call Iggy out on dissing her this way. However, Iggy Azalea was quick to clear the air and mentioned that she did not diss SZA and was referring to the cryptocurrency called Solana and not the Kill Bill singer.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Commenting on Iggy's Solana tweet, one of SZA's fans mentioned "that's @sza mother" to which Iggy said:

"Girl im talking about crypto.”

Additionally, in another tweet wherein a fan mentioned how the confusion cackled them up, Iggy stated that she loves SZA too and stated:

"Not about to have Stan Twitter rope her into crypto shit hahaha lmaooo.”

Expand Tweet

Solana as Iggy Azalea mentioned in another tweet is a blockchain platform. It was launched in 2020 by Solana Labs and SOL is its native cryptocurrency.

"I’m sorry to let you down": Iggy Azalea mentioned in her tweet informing fans of taking a step back from music

Iggy Azalea made a prominent name for herself in the music arena with songs like Fancy. However, on January 3, 2024, the singer took to X and wrote a lengthy tweet for her fans. The details of the now-deleted tweet as per HipHop DX state that she mentioned the reason behind taking a step back from music.

Iggy mentioned that she is someone who finds joy in being creative and watching her ideas come to life for which she has used the medium of music for a long time. She also cleared up the rumours that people thought she was being bullied away from music, but she is very stubborn to be "bullied out of anything." Stating that she doesn't like being viewed as someone who quits, the Saviour singer mentioned the reason for her sabbatical:

“In truth what I’ve known for a long time is that I feel more passionately about design and creative direction than I do about song writing. To many of you that’s no shock to read. It shows in my work."

Iggy mentioned that she spends more time on the creative part of things and is most confident at the same. The Lola singer also informed her fans that she won't be finishing her album which was on pause for a few months. She stated that she hasn't felt the urge to go back to completing the album and is happy and passionate in her daily life when her mind is focused. Iggy shared that she wants to stick to "what's undeniably best" for her.

Moreover, Iggy Azalea mentioned in her tweet that she can't wait to share some of her creative involvement projects and hopes that her fans will see her quirk and humour. Apologizing to her fans for taking a break from music, Iggy stated:

"I know for some fans this probably makes you feel a little deflated — I’m sorry to let you down. But, it’s more important I don’t let myself down. I hope you’ll understand."

In other news, after taking a sabbatical from the music arena, Iggy Azalea has been actively sharing poetry, photography, and illustrations with her fans via the subscription-based platform OnlyFans.

After she announced taking a break from music, Iggy performed at the 2024 AVN Awards on January 27, 2024.