"The way her career is about to go downhill": Iggy Azalea's letter of support for Tory Lanez goes viral, sparks online ridicule

Iggy Azalea has been trending on the internet recently and not for a good reason. The Fancy rapper wrote a letter to the judge in charge of the Tory Lanez case in February of 2023. After Tory was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting and wounding the American rapper Megan Thee Stallion on August 8, 2023, Iggy's letter was made public.

The letter contained Azalea's plea to Judge David Harriford for a lenient sentence that is "transformational and not life-destroying."

Fans have come forward with their opinions about the controversial letter, some believing that the letter could negatively affect Iggy's career. One netizen wrote under a Shaderoom post on the matter saying:

"It's the way her career is about to go downhill for me. [laughing emoji]."

Iggy Azalea talks about her reason to submit a letter in support of Tory Lanez

I have the other 75 letters written for Lanez's sentencing and will be live on YouTube at 12 pm PST / 3 pm EST to discuss: pic.twitter.com/9gmhcoDErL Here is Iggy Azalea's full letter to Tory Lanez's sentencing judge.I have the other 75 letters written for Lanez's sentencing and will be live on YouTube at 12 pm PST / 3 pm EST to discuss: youtube.com/watch?v=oSPvTx…

Last December, Tory Lanez was convicted of all charges for a violent altercation that occurred in July 2020 where he shot Megan Thee Stallion, the Hot Girl Summer rapper in the foot. They had just left Kylie Jenner's party. Los Angeles County Judge David Harriford sentenced him to 10 years in prison without bond on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

However, the sentencing was originally scheduled a day before on August 7, and many supporters wrote letters in support of The Color Violet rapper.

One of the people who wanted a short sentence for the rapper was Australian singer Iggy Azalea.

According to BBC, she wrote in a letter addressed to the judge asking for a short sentence:

"Any leniency you may afford him would be something you could be proud of."

The letter was obtained by Megann Cunniff, an investigative reporter who posted about the case and the letter itself on August 10, 2023, two days after Tory's sentencing.

Iggy commented on the letter about a future collaboration with Tory Lanez if he stayed in the United States after serving prison time. She wrote:

"I would employ him without hesitation as an executive producer for on my next album."

Netizens react to Iggy Azalea's letter

Many fans found it odd for Iggy to support Tory Lanez after he was convicted of his crimes. Netizens started ridiculing her for her poor choice of words while writing the letter.

They commented on how Iggy Azalea wrote paragraphs praising her own career first.

jai ³³³ ☥ @NOTMYJAI twitter.com/meghanncuniff/… “my name is iggy azalea and i’ve been a successful musician for the last decade.” that’s all i needed to read…starting a letter to a judge off with a lie pic.twitter.com/6TAsKFgU5r

s @pjmnfenty twitter.com/meghanncuniff/… “My name is Iggy Azalea and I’ve been a successful musician for the last decade.” pic.twitter.com/LrrqpftCZ4

❦ @dabaddestb_ona “My name is Iggy azalea and I’ve been a successful musician for the last decade” pic.twitter.com/DbWomYmnwz

Owprah Force @OwprahsMercy



Dignity and Decorum thrown out of the window just like that That Iggy Azalea letter to Tory is the most embarassing and degrading thing I've read this yearDignity and Decorum thrown out of the window just like that pic.twitter.com/5A5vtyCai1

KingdomLady💪🏿 @EboneyIsFit How do you write to the judge how you’re a “victim of doestic abuse” but advocating for a man that shot a woman. If I was the judge, I would’ve threw that letter away the moment I read those lines! Iggy Azalea should be ashamed of herselfHow do you write to the judge how you’re a “victim of doestic abuse” but advocating for a man that shot a woman. If I was the judge, I would’ve threw that letter away the moment I read those lines! pic.twitter.com/ScOswBCUCc

Goddess of BLACK. @xm_muva Iggy Azalea is a very dangerous human being. It's not enough this Australian white woman has decided to cosplay as a black American woman as her career choice, she is protecting a man who is out here being violent towards black women on top? That letter is foul, she's foul.

Iggy replies to the trolling

According to BBC, Iggy Azalea spoke out about her letter to the court getting leaked to the public, saying:

"I was told this was for a judge only, yet it’s being discussed in public? I never intended to publicly comment."

She also corrected alleged remarks of her being biased toward the rapper Tory Lanez, reported by TMZ. She cleared:

"I don't 'support' anyone. My letter never mentioned anything in regard to what happened that night."

Iggy talked about the reason why she wrote and sent the letter in the first place, adding:

"I am not in support of throwing away ANY ones [sic] life if we can give reasonable punishments that are rehabilitative instead. I support prison reform. Period. I was asked to write about my genuine experience and the type of punishment I think he deserves: I did."

Meghann Cuniff @meghanncuniff Alright we are on the 90-minute break. Judge Herriford got 70+ letters of support for Tory Lanez, including one from @IggyAzalea. He briefly summarized each one. Two jailers wrote letters, one spoke in court. Lanez' father, Sonstar Peterson, was the last speaker before the break.

The Problem singer concluded her tweet on a lighter note, saying she would discuss pizza toppings with her fans next week. She also said she did not understand why her letter was "sensationalized" in the first place.

Iggy Azalea has since deleted her post about her clarification on the matter.