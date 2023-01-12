“Senior grad pic” – Tory Lanez trolled online after mugshot photo goes viral

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez’s mugshot was released last night on January 11 and the rapper has since been getting trolled as the mugshot went viral.

Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. The charges brought against him included possession of an unregistered firearm, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, and negligent discharge of a firearm.

Lanez was initially scheduled to be sentenced on January 27. He hired lawyers to delay his sentencing. Consequently, his sentencing date has reportedly been postponed to February 28.

Lanez's mugshot shows the rapper posing with a wide grin, and he also appears to have a new haircut. Netizens are intrigued by what could have possibly made the rapper smile in a mugshot. They took to social media to share their reactions.

One user @iam_baegoals, asked:

“Why this look like a senior grad pic”

(Image via Instagram/@iam_baegoals)

Netizens react to Tory Lanez's mugshot

Most people did not directly comment on Lanez's conviction in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. They only commented on how unusual it was for him to smile with his teeth out in a mugshot.

However, a few others claimed he was smiling because he knew he didn't do anything wrong and he was going to get out of jail.

One person addressed Tory Lanez as a "handsome black man" and wrote that he was locked up away from his son. But Lanez would be out, and that is why he was smiling because he knew this was not the end. The user also implicitly accused Megan Thee Stallion of lying and omitting part of the truth in court.

A few others wrote that they would be smiling like that, too, if they knew they would be home soon. Some even used the hashtag "#freetory" in Lanez's support.

On the other hand, user @paintedprettymua said that Lanez would not be smiling like that when his hairline fades and his teeth come out while he is locked up in jail.

Another user, @desireddes commented:

"If 'I did it and I’ll do it again' was a person!! So cringe!!"

One person hilariously wrote that they were waiting for someone to photoshop a senior graduation suit on Tory Lanez.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions to Lanez's mugshot:

🇭🇹Your Favorite Zoe🇭🇹 @ihate_ap Roc Nation saw Tory Lanez smiling in his mugshot and took it personally Roc Nation saw Tory Lanez smiling in his mugshot and took it personally https://t.co/A5BqnWVyEo

MMA Tea Talk @MMATeaTalk Why Tory Lanez mugshot look like a Carlton Banks Why Tory Lanez mugshot look like a Carlton Banks 😭 https://t.co/rZzgBSfKL0

Gold Ducats ✭ @homie_straight Tory Lanez’s alleged mugshot surfaces.



its a mugshot not yearbook pictures Tory Lanez’s alleged mugshot surfaces.its a mugshot not yearbook pictures https://t.co/nS7VGKJg69

◢ ᴅᴏɴ ◣ @dadonkorleon nah tory lanez got the illest mugshot lol nah tory lanez got the illest mugshot lol https://t.co/O3BKmNSz8q

Mr. Sauce Talk @RealSauceTalk



He Thought He Was Taking A Yearbook Picture ..... THE SENIOR CLASS POSE!!!!!!! 🤣



@RealSauceTalk Tory Lanez new mugshot has been released after being found guiltyHe Thought He Was Taking A Yearbook Picture ..... THE SENIOR CLASS POSE!!!!!!! 🤣 Tory Lanez new mugshot has been released after being found guiltyHe Thought He Was Taking A Yearbook Picture ..... THE SENIOR CLASS POSE!!!!!!! 🤣@RealSauceTalk https://t.co/nWS91bUgEV

The WAYS Company (eighteleven) @meka_corleone Somebody said Tory Lanez mugshot look like “Sorry I lied to you Martin, I just didn’t wanna go to Arizona” lmao Somebody said Tory Lanez mugshot look like “Sorry I lied to you Martin, I just didn’t wanna go to Arizona” lmao

Pape Capalot @PapeWrld ‍ Why tory lanez smiling in his mugshot just why Why tory lanez smiling in his mugshot just why 😵‍💫 https://t.co/slbNCmbD3r

😶💭 @NupeFiasco Tory Lanez was thinking album cover with that mugshot Tory Lanez was thinking album cover with that mugshot 💀

Tory Lanez delayed his sentencing by hiring new lawyers

After being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion by a Los Angeles jury, Tory Lanez hired David Kenner, the former criminal lawyer of Snoop Dogg. Lanez hopes that Kenner can convince the Los Angeles judge that he deserves a new trial.

Lanez appeared in court on Tuesday, January 10, and told the judge that he wanted to replace his trial attorney and hire Matthew Barhoma and David Kenner instead. Lanez appealed to the judge to replace Shawn Holley as his original defense lawyer as well since he missed the trial due to some conflict.

David Herriford, the judge who signed off on the appeal for the change, agreed to push Tory’s sentencing to February 28.

