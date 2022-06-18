How old was Tay-K when he got locked up? Rapper shares pictures from jail on 22nd birthday

Tay-K recently celebrated his 22nd birthday and shared pictures from jail on his Instagram account. He was jailed back in 2019.

In the latest pictures, the rapper has a distinct expression on his face, and another shows him talking to someone over the phone. Meanwhile, his fans also wished for him on Twitter.

Tay-K’s age during imprisonment: What were the charges?

Tay-K was 19 when he was sent to jail. The charges emerged from a home invasion in July 2016, where Tay was arrested along with six others. A man named Ethan Walker was murdered during the incident. Tay confessed that he was involved in the robbery and told the detectives that he had searched for drugs inside the house.

Also known as Taymor Travon McIntyre, he was placed under house arrest the following year. However, he and another suspect removed their ankle monitors and went to Elizabeth, New Jersey, where he recorded a song, The Race. He was captured in June 2017 by the U.S. Marshal Service.

Tay-K was sent to prison in 2019 (Image via tayk47shawty/Instagram)

He reportedly shot and killed a man named Mark Anthony Saldivar in 2017 during a robbery in Texas. The same year, Taymor allegedly robbed and attacked 65-year-old Owney “Skip” Pepe in Texas. He was taken to an adult jail in July 2017, and capital murder charges were added to his case in October 2017.

Taymor was then accused of possession of a prohibited item while in jail in August 2018 and was moved to the Lon Evans Corrections Center the same month. He was denied bail for the murder of Ethan Walker.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery in the home invasion case and was found guilty of murder and a third charge of aggravated robbery in July 2019. He was sentenced to 55 years on the murder charge and 30 for one count of aggravated robbery alongside two 13-year sentences for the remaining two counts of aggravated robbery.

Know about Tay-K: Aspirations of rapper gone awry

Tay-K was a part of the rap group Daytona Boyz, and they released their first song, Drift, in December 2014. However, they failed to impress the audience.

Taymor released his first single, Biff Xannen, through SoundCloud in August 2015. His second single, Sly Cooper, was released the following month, and his third single was Megaman, released in March 2016.

When he was on the run from the police, he released a song, The Race, and it reached the 70th position on the Billboard Hot 100. He released a mixtape called Santana World when he was taken into custody, and the mixtape was re-released by 88 Classic and RCA Records in December 2017.

The Long Beach, California native earned $600,000 to $700,000 from his record deal with 88 Classic and RCA Records. He was also featured on No Jumper’s song, Hard.

