What is Tay K in jail for? Internet reacts as rapper claims his 55 year sentence would be lesser if he was 'a lil white kid'

Rapper Tay K was sentenced to 55 years in prison after being found guilty of murder. This comes following the death of 21-year-old Ethan Walker. He has since taken to social media, claiming that he would not have been given the lengthy time in prison if not for his race.

In July 2019, the Tarrant County, Texas jury found the rapper guilty of murder. He was also accused of participating in a home robbery that left Walker dead. Tay K, whose real name is Taymore McIntyre, was just 16 years old when the incident occurred.

Alongside a lengthy prison sentence, he was also sentenced to 30 years in prison for one count of aggravated robbery and was also given two additional 13-year prison sentences on two other counts of robbery. The rapper has also been fined a total of $21,000.

Meanwhile, Tay K took to his Twitter account and claimed that he would not have been given a 55-year sentence if he was a “lil white kid.” On Twitter he wrote:

“I bet if I was a lil white kid they wouldn’t have gave me no 55 years for a crime I was alleged to play the most insignificant role in when I was 16…. They woulda rightfully argued that my mind wasn’t fully developed and gave me rehabilitation and a 2nd (1st) chance at adulthood.”

In another tweet, he claimed that one of his co-defendants, a white teenage girl who was 16 years old as well, was given 10 years of probation, unlike him and his friend and co-defendant Pimpyz, who reportedly received a 30-year prison sentence.

What exactly did Tay K do?

In July 2016, Tay K and six others were arrested on capital murder charges following the death of a Mansfield, Texas drug dealer. Sources claim that two women and Tay K entered the residence by seducing a 19-year-old in hopes of stealing money and drugs.

However, things took a turn, leading to the dealer Ethan Walker getting killed during the confrontation.

In January 2017, McIntyre was placed under house arrest while awaiting court proceedings. However, he and his friend cut off their ankle monitors and fled to San Antonio, Texas, where they killed 23-year-old Mark Anthony Saldivar during a robbery.

The rapper now faces 55 years in prison (Image via Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office)

In another incident, the rapper was identified for robbing and knocking a 65-year-old man down to the point of unconsciousness.

During his time on the run, Tay K recorded The Race, which spoke about his time fleeing from the cops.

However, he was caught on June 30, 2017 and transferred to an adult jail in July 2017.

His lawyer argued that he did not fire the lethal shot that killed Walker, which his girlfriend testified to as well. She claimed that rapper’s hand were in the air when Walker was shot. It was revealed that McIntyre’s role in the invasion was to find the drugs to steal. However, the rapper faces murder charges as well.

Netizens react to Tay K’s claims of race playing a role in his lengthy sentencing

Internet users had mixed reactions to the rapper's statements. Some agreed that he would have received a shorter sentencing if he was a Caucasian. However, others slammed him by claiming that he could not play the "race card." A few comments online read:

lil maget @imadeadboyy @nojumper he should get at least 10 years taken off @nojumper he should get at least 10 years taken off

Juan Hernandez @ezmoney5608 @nojumper I mean what do yall think we talking about when we say white privileges @nojumper I mean what do yall think we talking about when we say white privileges

D🕉️rio @Ssj1Dario @nojumper he not lying, the system is rigged to keep us black ppl down any shape or form, white people get off easier than us, he deserves a sentence but he doesn’t deserve 55 years @nojumper he not lying, the system is rigged to keep us black ppl down any shape or form, white people get off easier than us, he deserves a sentence but he doesn’t deserve 55 years

y @Usofacts @nojumper Tay never had a chance In life dude deserves a second chance @nojumper Tay never had a chance In life dude deserves a second chance

Indian_Kong @real_IndianKong @tayk The white girl didn’t kill anyone you killed someone and take their life away from them. Rot in jail @tayk The white girl didn’t kill anyone you killed someone and take their life away from them. Rot in jail

phatpoompoomgyal @chicknerdy12 @tayk Bro. You killed 2 people. Beat and robbed a old man. Cut your band off from house arrest. Ran from authorities multiple times. Made a song about some of that stuff. And carrying illegal weapons. All at 16. Nah you earned it unfortunately young brother @tayk Bro. You killed 2 people. Beat and robbed a old man. Cut your band off from house arrest. Ran from authorities multiple times. Made a song about some of that stuff. And carrying illegal weapons. All at 16. Nah you earned it unfortunately young brother 😖

Cam @CamDashhh @tayk You took someone else’s life and think you deserve a 2nd chance? He doesn’t get a 2nd chance now does he? @tayk You took someone else’s life and think you deserve a 2nd chance? He doesn’t get a 2nd chance now does he?

As mentioned prior, McIntyre now faces 55 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole from January 23, 2047.

