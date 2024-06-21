IN Photos: 5 best Jennifer Lopez looks that are easy to recreate

The multi-talented Jennifer Lopez has been a major celebrity for two-plus decades now. A talented singer, actor, and businesswoman, Lopez burst onto the scene back in 1993 and has since grown into one of the most recognizable faces in the industry.

Her illustrious career has also seen her show off a range of incredible looks over the years, which feature dresses and accessories from some of the biggest brands out there. However, this does not mean that fans can not recreate them for cheap, with a range of platforms offering similar outfits for much cheaper.

5 Jennifer Lopez looks that are easy to recreate

1. The Met Gala

Trending

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals (Getty)

Lopez famously wore a breathtaking, almost see-through silver gown at the Meta Gala 2024. The outfit itself was a creation of Schiaparelli, and featured jewels from Tiffany & Co. Lopez also wore a long pair of silver heels, along with standout jewelry pieces that further added to the luxurious feel of her outfit.

While an exact recreation is difficult, the easiest way appears to be buying a similar colored gown from platforms such as Fashion Nova. However, fans will need to get it customized to feature fake jewels. The rest of the outfit is straightforward to copy, with multiple similar products on offer online.

2. Black Ball Gown

Earlier in 2024, Jennifer Lopez was amongst the plethora of celebrities who showed up at the grand opening of the One&Only One Za'abeel in Dubai. She wore a strapless, plain black gown with white opera gloves to come up with an understated but utterly elegant look that was bound to make heads turn.

She also wore simple black heels and understated jewelry pieces to make for a stunning look that can be easily recreated. Similar gowns can be found on ASOS and Fashion Nova, with similar shoes also available on multiple platforms.

3. Paris Fashion Week

Valentino: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 (Getty)

Moving on, back in 2024, Jennifer Lopez showed off an elaborate floral cape which she complemented with a safe gown. Attending the Paris Fashion Week at the Elie Saab Haute couture show, the dress had a flowing presence, which Lopez combined with metallic plain heels.

She also wore understated jewelry on the occasion. While fans may struggle to recreate the exact look, combining a similar gown with a shawl or cape with similar floral patterns can help create a similar look.

4. Daytime Beauty Awards

Back in October 2023, Lopez lived up to the Barbie-induced trend and showed up with a beautiful pink floral gown at the Daytime Beauty Awards. Once again, Jennifer Lopez stuck to her trademark understated jewelry and combined the dress with strappy heeled sandals that added to her charm.

Arguably the easiest look to recreate in this list, fans can find a range of similar dresses on multiple online platforms. Further, websites such as Fashion Nova and ASOS also boast of a range of similar shoes that can perfectly complement this look.

5. Red Ensemble in Los Angeles

Arguably the most stunning outfit that Jennifer Lopez has pulled off in recent years, she showed up for the outing in Los Angeles in July 2023. Lopez wore a completely red outfit which she complemented with red high heels, another easy-to-recreate look.

Platforms such as ASOS have plenty of all-red dresses that fans can choose from, with a similar collection of heels also available on multiple websites. Hence, while Jennifer Lopez’s outfits are undoubtedly heavy on the wallet, fans can recreate a range of her most iconic looks via cheaper alternatives.