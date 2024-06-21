"She really represents something important to people" — Ben Affleck reflects on living with Jennifer Lopez's level of fame 

On June 20, American actor, screenplay writer, and filmmaker Ben Affleck appeared as the first guest on Kevin Hart’s TV show Hart to Heart’s fourth season and got candid about his Hollywood career, personal life, and more.

The two-time Oscar winner reflected on being married to megastar Jennifer Lopez amid the rumors that they are on the verge of divorce.

“We [he and his daughter Violet] went somewhere with [Lopez] — I can’t remember because she’s so famous, and she creates this — people love her, and she really represents something important to people,” Affleck shared.

He added that when people meet him, they say, “Hey, I like your movie.” But then they talk to him about his wife and exclaim, “AAHHHH! J-Lo!”

“It’s amazing, you know what I mean?” Ben Affleck added.

The Gone Baby Gone star also quipped that if people asked Jennifer Lopez about him, she would tell them how he likes to “talk.”

Ben Affleck recalls being mobbed because of Jennifer Lopez in the middle of Times Square

On Thursday, comedian and host Kevin Hart renewed his Peacock talk show Hart To Heart for the fourth season and had Ben Affleck as his debut guest. The Gone Girl actor opened up about living with his wife Jennifer Lopez’s “crazy” level of fame and shared stories about her.

He shared an anecdote that took place in New York City with his three kids Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and J-Lo’s two kids, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“I think it was when we rolled through Times Square, we get out of the car, we were going to a play, and I was like, ‘F*ck it, babe, we’re going to be late, we gotta walk a block and a half.’ [Lopez] was like, ‘Alright,’ she didn’t say sh*t,” he stated.

Ben Affleck continued by narrating:

“We get out with her, all the kids, through Times Square, and the sh*t was like f*ckin’ bananas. I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ There was a lady, she was smoking weed, in a full purple skintight suit — she’s a heavy lady — and she starts running backward filming, going ‘J-LO!!’ Like a herald, that then gets everyone else, and then all the tourists come in.”

The Eastern Congo Initiative co-founder explained that Lopez, he, and their five kids attempted to brave through the crowd of “hundreds of people” with all of them “screaming” in excitement.

Meanwhile, his daughter Violet turned to him and joked that if she were to ever write an autobiography, the title would be “J-Lo Was My Stepmother.” Affleck recalled that back then, in that “crazy” situation, he had to agree that it was a “good title.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ben Affleck dismissed the ongoing speculations about their alleged divorce and said that, unlike public opinion of him, he is not “unhappy” in his marriage.

When Kevin Hart asked him why he often looked “grumpy” in pictures, he explained that it was because he is a “little bit shy” and doesn’t like “a lot of attention.”

“This is why people see me and they’re like, ‘Why is this dude always mad?’ Because someone had their camera sticking in my face, and I’m like, ‘OK, here we go!’” he explained.

Ben Affleck also pushed back on the narrative that he has a “resting b*tch face” and claimed it was rather a “resting hard face,” and people just try to “project” onto him something he doesn’t “feel about myself at all.”

The multiple-time BAFTA winner also clarified during the chat that he didn’t mind when his photographs are taken at a club or a premiere when he is being accompanied by his wife. However, when he is alone or with his children, he prefers to be left alone.

In brief, exploring J-Lo and Ben Affleck's relationship timeline

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first met in industry parties in early 2000 before starring in the film Gigly together the following year. They began dating in mid-2002 and became engaged by the end of the year.

However, their September 2003 wedding was called off just four days before citing “excessive media attention.” Later in January 2004, they called off the engagement and went separate ways. They got married and had kids with other people.

In April 2021, they reunited, having undergone respective divorces, and began dating soon after. A year later, they got engaged, and in July 2022, they tied the knot in Las Vegas in front of friends and families.

Earlier this year, rumors arose that the couple was having marital problems due to her busy schedule and work commitments. However, none of them addressed it.

While Ben Affleck is currently in the USA, J-Lo is reportedly in Italy, spending some time alone. Earlier this month, she canceled her forthcoming This Is Me… Now tour to “take some time off” and spend time with her family, children, and close friends. They were reportedly last seen together in early June during Samuel’s middle school graduation ceremony.