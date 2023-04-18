Who is Malik Monk Girlfriend Iggy Azalea? Exploring dating life of Sacramento Kings player

Malik Monk has made a name for himself over the last two seasons split between the LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings. He went unnoticed with the Charlotte Hornets in his first four seasons in the league. However, a breakout season with LA followed by a debut playoff appearance has Monk become popular among basketball circles.

His personal life has become a topic of interest of late. Monk is currently dating Iggy Azalea. His girlfriend also appears to be quite popular. Azalea is an Australian rapper. She came to the US in 2006, when she was 16, to pursue her music career. Azalea gained popularity instantly in 2011 when her songs "Pu**y" and "Two Times" received a lot of attention after she released their videos on YouTube.

She has four videos with 100 million views on Vevo and 3.4 billion views overall on her YouTube channel. Azalea has received nominations for multiple American Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Teen Choice Awards and Grammy Awards.

Reports regarding Malik Monk and Iggy Azalea's relationship emerged during his time with the LA Lakers. The couple was spotted on a double date with Lakers star Anthony Davis and his wife in February 2022.

Malik Monk was the second NBA and Lakers player Iggy Azalea has dated

Iggy Azalea is no stranger to dating an NBA or a Lakers player. Prior to her relationship with Malik Monk, Azalea had dated former Lakers guard Nick Young. The couple was engaged too but called it off after Young's former teammate D'Angelo Russell secretly video-recorded him confessing that he was cheating on Azalea.

The video was leaked, which impacted Young's relationship with Azalea. The two were engaged for only a year. Here's what Azalea said about her breakup with Young on Twitter:

“I broke up with Nick because I found out he had brought other women into our home while I was away and caught them on the security footage,”

Iggy Azalea and Nick Young's relationship lasted three years. She has since dated Playboi Carti, with whom she had a kid in 2020. Azalea broke up with Carti in 2021 before dating Sacramento Kings' rising star Malik Monk.

Playoff Malik Monk has arrived

Malik Monk's career is shaping out pretty well. He averaged 13.5 points per game this season on 44.8% shooting. The former Lakers guard also made his playoffs debut with a 32-point outing in Game 1 against the defending champions Golden State Warriors.

He followed that up with an 18-point outing in Game 2 on Monday, helping the Kings win 114-106 and take a 2-0 series lead. Monk's efficiency off the bench has emerged as an X-factor for the Kings this season, and that has translated to the playoffs.

Sacramento will hope that he can continue making an impact for the team moving forward and help them make a deep playoff run.

