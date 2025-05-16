"There's a reason he ducked prime Joey": Debate ensues as netizens react to Joey Badass challenging Kendrick Lamar to a rap battle

Joey Badass, also known as Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott, has recently challenged Kendrick Lamar to a rap battle. Notably, the references were made in the lyrics of Joey’s new single, The Finals, which was originally a diss track targeted at Ray Vaughn.

The song was released on May 15, 2025, and Joey was addressing Ray in the lyrics when he dragged Lamar into the same, as he was heard rapping:

“I salute you Kenny, but I know you well aware. You looking for some competition, just know that I’ll be right here.”

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar has yet to respond to the lyrics by Joey Badass in the new song.

On the other hand, netizens took to the comments section of a post shared by NFR Podcast on X to share their reactions to the same.

A user seemingly stated that Lamar was avoiding Joey and wrote:

“There’s a reason he ducked prime joey.”

The responses continued, with a user questioning if Joey can beat Kendrick in a rap battle alongside another claiming that Lamar was not looking for a competition.

“Joey knows who the top guy is”, a user wrote on X.

“Can Joey Badass beat Kendrick in a rap battle?!”, a netizen stated.

“Who gon tell him K******k looking for clout not competition…”, an X reaction mentioned.

Among other replies, a fan of Joey claimed that he would emerge as a winner if the rap battle happened.

However, another user told Joey to avoid competing with Kendrick if possible.

“Fanbases will choose Kendrick no matter what, but Joey could win bar for bar”, one of the reactions reads.

“Joey, buddy, I love your raps but you ain’t that guy bro”, another netizen commented on X.

“What allegations is Kendrick gonna try to give Joey when Joey is cooking him”, an X user reacted.

Joey Badass targets Ray Vaughn in new diss track

Joey referred to Vaughn in The Finals by rapping that Ray is known only for the fact that he works for the record label Top Dawg Entertainment, adding that he did a lot for Ray compared to TDE.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Joey Badass claimed in the lyrics that Ray Vaughn was attempting to win the approval of Kendrick Lamar and said:

“The way you let Dot d**k sit in your mouth / This that same d**k-licking I was talking about / You ni**as would do anything for the clout / Crash out over ni**as who won’t even let you in they house / I bet you ain’t even got his number / It’s funny how the thirst is being disguised as hunger / Should have sat down, been humble, but now I got to son you.”

Joey Badass and Ray Vaughn have had issues with each other since the beginning of this year, which emerged from the former’s single The Ruler’s Back, released in January 2025.

According to Hip Hop DX, the song featured Joey targeting the West Coast Hip Hop in the lyrics.

Vaughn responded to Joey the same month by rapping in Lamar’s song Crashout Heritage, as per Complex.

The duo’s beef did not stop at the time as they have continued releasing more singles targeting each other, including Pardon Me and Impossible Patty.

