2025 American Music Awards complete winners list: Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Eminem win big

The 2025 American Music Awards took place on Monday night, May 26. Many popular stars won big, especially Billie Eilish, who snagged seven awards.

Billie Eilish was nominated in seven categories, winning in each one, including the Artist of the Year award. Eminem also won two awards: Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Favorite Hip-Hop Album for The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grace). However, he wasn't present at the event and shared a video message instead.

SZA also won two awards at the 2025 American Music Awards - Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Song for Saturn. Bruno Mars won the Favorite Male Pop Artist award while Lady Gaga won the Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist. They also shared awards for Favorite Music Video and Collaboration of the Year for Die With a Smile.

Full list of winners at the 2025 American Music Awards feat. Billie Eilish, and more

Billie Eilish At The Avicii Arena (Image Source: Getty)

Here is the full list of nominees and the winners at the 2025 American Music Awards:

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

New Artist of the Year

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

WINNER: Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tommy Richman

Album of the Year (new category)

Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter

WINNER: Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli XCX, Brat

Gracie Abrams, The Secret of Us

Future & Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You

Kendrick Lamar, GNX

Post Malone, F-1 Trillion

Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department

Song of the Year (new category)

Benson Boone, Beautiful Things

WINNER: Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan, Good Luck, Babe!

Hozier, Too Sweet

Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Die With a Smile

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help

Sabrina Carpenter, Espresso

Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Teddy Swims, Lose Control

Collaboration of the Year

Kendrick Lamar & SZA, Luther

WINNER: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Die With a Smile

Marshmello & Kane Brown, Miles on It

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, APT.

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone, Fortnight

Social Song of the Year (new category)

Chappell Roan, HOT TO GO!

Djo, End of Beginning

WINNER: Doechii, Anxiety

Lola Young, Messy

Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Tommy Richman, Million Dollar Baby

Favorite Touring Artist

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Favorite Music Video

Benson Boone, Beautiful Things

KAROL G, Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us

WINNER: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Die With A Smile

Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Benson Boone

WINNER: Bruno Mars

Hozier

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Lady Gaga

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Album

WINNER: Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli XCX, Brat

Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department

Favorite Pop Song

Benson Boone, Beautiful Things

WINNER: Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Die With a Smile

Sabrina Carpenter, Espresso

Teddy Swims, Lose Control

Favorite Male Country Artist

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

WINNER: Post Malone

Shaboozey

Favorite Female Country Artist

WINNER: Beyoncé

Ella Langley

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Favorite Country Duo or Group

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

WINNER: Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter

Jelly Roll, Beautifully Broken

Megan Moroney, Am I Okay?

Post Malone, F-1 Trillion

Shaboozey, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going

Favorite Country Song

Jelly Roll, I Am Not Okay

Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph, High Road

Luke Combs, Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma

WINNER: Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help

Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

WINNER: Eminem

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, The Creator

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Doechii

GloRilla

Latto

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Sexyy Red

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

WINNER: Eminem, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

Future & Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You

Gunna, one of wun

Kendrick Lamar, GNX

Tyler, The Creator, Chromakopia

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar, Like That

GloRilla, TGIF

GloRilla & Sexyy Red, Whatchu Kno About Me

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us

Kendrick Lamar & SZA, Luther

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

PARTYNEXTDOOR

WINNER: The Weeknd

Usher

Favorite Female R&B Artist

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

WINNER: SZA

Tyla

Favorite R&B Album

Bryson Tiller, Bryson Tiller

PARTYNEXTDOOR, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)

PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

SZA, SOS Deluxe: LANA

WINNER: The Weeknd, Hurry Up Tomorrow

Favorite R&B Song

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti, Timeless

Chris Brown, Residuals

Muni Long, Made for Me

WINNER: SZA, Saturn

Tommy Richman, Million Dollar Baby

Favorite Male Latin Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Feid

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Favorite Female Latin Artist

WINNER: Becky G

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

Shakira

Young Miko

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

Calibre 50

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

WINNER: Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

Favorite Latin Album

WINNER: Bad Bunny, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Fuerza Regida, Dolido Pero No Arrepentido

Peso Pluma, ÉXODO

Rauw Alejandro, Cosa Nuestra

Tito Double P, INCÓMODO

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny, DtMF

FloyyMenor X Cris Mj, Gata Only

KAROL G, Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, Tu Boda

WINNER: Shakira, Soltera

Favorite Rock Artist

Hozier

Linkin Park

Pearl Jam

WINNER: Twenty One Pilots

Zach Bryan

Favorite Rock Album

Hozier, Unreal Unearth: Unending

Koe Wetzel, 9 lives

The Marías, Submarine

WINNER: Twenty One Pilots, Clancy

Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene

Favorite Rock Song

Green Day, Dilemma

Hozier, Too Sweet

WINNER: Linkin Park, The Emptiness Machine

Myles Smith, Stargazing

Zach Bryan, Pink Skies

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

Charli xcx

David Guetta

John Summit

WINNER: Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack

WINNER: Arcane League of Legends: Season 2

Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)

Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) • Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast

Twisters: The Album

Wicked: The Soundtrack • Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

Asake

Rema

Tems

WINNER: Tyla

Wizkid

Favorite K-Pop Artist

ATEEZ

Jimin

WINNER: RM

ROSÉ

Stray Kids

