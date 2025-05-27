  • home icon
  • 2025 American Music Awards complete winners list: Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Eminem win big

By Aditya Singh
Modified May 27, 2025 06:00 GMT
2025 American Music Awards - Winners Walk (Image Source: Getty)

The 2025 American Music Awards took place on Monday night, May 26. Many popular stars won big, especially Billie Eilish, who snagged seven awards.

Billie Eilish was nominated in seven categories, winning in each one, including the Artist of the Year award. Eminem also won two awards: Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Favorite Hip-Hop Album for The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grace). However, he wasn't present at the event and shared a video message instead.

SZA also won two awards at the 2025 American Music Awards - Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Song for Saturn. Bruno Mars won the Favorite Male Pop Artist award while Lady Gaga won the Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist. They also shared awards for Favorite Music Video and Collaboration of the Year for Die With a Smile.

Full list of winners at the 2025 American Music Awards feat. Billie Eilish, and more

Billie Eilish At The Avicii Arena (Image Source: Getty)
Billie Eilish At The Avicii Arena (Image Source: Getty)

Here is the full list of nominees and the winners at the 2025 American Music Awards:

Artist of the Year

  • Ariana Grande
  • WINNER: Billie Eilish
  • Chappell Roan
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Post Malone
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift
  • Zach Bryan

New Artist of the Year

  • Benson Boone
  • Chappell Roan
  • WINNER: Gracie Abrams
  • Shaboozey
  • Teddy Swims
  • Tommy Richman

Album of the Year (new category)

  • Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
  • WINNER: Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft
  • Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
  • Charli XCX, Brat
  • Gracie Abrams, The Secret of Us
  • Future & Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You
  • Kendrick Lamar, GNX
  • Post Malone, F-1 Trillion
  • Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet
  • Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
Song of the Year (new category)

  • Benson Boone, Beautiful Things
  • WINNER: Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather
  • Chappell Roan, Good Luck, Babe!
  • Hozier, Too Sweet
  • Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us
  • Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Die With a Smile
  • Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help
  • Sabrina Carpenter, Espresso
  • Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)
  • Teddy Swims, Lose Control

Collaboration of the Year

  • Kendrick Lamar & SZA, Luther
  • WINNER: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Die With a Smile
  • Marshmello & Kane Brown, Miles on It
  • Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help
  • ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, APT.
  • Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone, Fortnight
Social Song of the Year (new category)

  • Chappell Roan, HOT TO GO!
  • Djo, End of Beginning
  • WINNER: Doechii, Anxiety
  • Lola Young, Messy
  • Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)
  • Tommy Richman, Million Dollar Baby

Favorite Touring Artist

  • WINNER: Billie Eilish
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Taylor Swift
  • Zach Bryan

Favorite Music Video

  • Benson Boone, Beautiful Things
  • KAROL G, Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
  • Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us
  • WINNER: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Die With A Smile
  • Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Favorite Male Pop Artist

  • Benson Boone
  • WINNER: Bruno Mars
  • Hozier
  • Teddy Swims
  • The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

  • WINNER: Billie Eilish
  • Chappell Roan
  • Lady Gaga
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Album

  • WINNER: Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft
  • Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
  • Charli XCX, Brat
  • Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet
  • Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department

Favorite Pop Song

  • Benson Boone, Beautiful Things
  • WINNER: Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather
  • Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Die With a Smile
  • Sabrina Carpenter, Espresso
  • Teddy Swims, Lose Control
Favorite Male Country Artist

  • Jelly Roll
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • WINNER: Post Malone
  • Shaboozey

Favorite Female Country Artist

  • WINNER: Beyoncé
  • Ella Langley
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Megan Moroney

Favorite Country Duo or Group

  • WINNER: Dan + Shay
  • Old Dominion
  • Parmalee
  • The Red Clay Strays
  • Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

  • WINNER: Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
  • Jelly Roll, Beautifully Broken
  • Megan Moroney, Am I Okay?
  • Post Malone, F-1 Trillion
  • Shaboozey, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going

Favorite Country Song

  • Jelly Roll, I Am Not Okay
  • Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph, High Road
  • Luke Combs, Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma
  • WINNER: Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help
  • Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

  • Drake
  • WINNER: Eminem
  • Future
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Tyler, The Creator

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

  • Doechii
  • GloRilla
  • Latto
  • WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
  • Sexyy Red

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

  • WINNER: Eminem, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
  • Future & Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You
  • Gunna, one of wun
  • Kendrick Lamar, GNX
  • Tyler, The Creator, Chromakopia

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

  • Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar, Like That
  • GloRilla, TGIF
  • GloRilla & Sexyy Red, Whatchu Kno About Me
  • WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us
  • Kendrick Lamar & SZA, Luther
Favorite Male R&B Artist

  • Bryson Tiller
  • Chris Brown
  • PARTYNEXTDOOR
  • WINNER: The Weeknd
  • Usher

Favorite Female R&B Artist

  • Kehlani
  • Muni Long
  • Summer Walker
  • WINNER: SZA
  • Tyla

Favorite R&B Album

  • Bryson Tiller, Bryson Tiller
  • PARTYNEXTDOOR, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)
  • PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U
  • SZA, SOS Deluxe: LANA
  • WINNER: The Weeknd, Hurry Up Tomorrow

Favorite R&B Song

  • The Weeknd & Playboi Carti, Timeless
  • Chris Brown, Residuals
  • Muni Long, Made for Me
  • WINNER: SZA, Saturn
  • Tommy Richman, Million Dollar Baby

Favorite Male Latin Artist

  • WINNER: Bad Bunny
  • Feid
  • Peso Pluma
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Tito Double P
Favorite Female Latin Artist

  • WINNER: Becky G
  • KAROL G
  • Natti Natasha
  • Shakira
  • Young Miko

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

  • Calibre 50
  • Fuerza Regida
  • Grupo Firme
  • Grupo Frontera
  • WINNER: Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

Favorite Latin Album

  • WINNER: Bad Bunny, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
  • Fuerza Regida, Dolido Pero No Arrepentido
  • Peso Pluma, ÉXODO
  • Rauw Alejandro, Cosa Nuestra
  • Tito Double P, INCÓMODO

Favorite Latin Song

  • Bad Bunny, DtMF
  • FloyyMenor X Cris Mj, Gata Only
  • KAROL G, Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
  • Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, Tu Boda
  • WINNER: Shakira, Soltera
Favorite Rock Artist

  • Hozier
  • Linkin Park
  • Pearl Jam
  • WINNER: Twenty One Pilots
  • Zach Bryan

Favorite Rock Album

  • Hozier, Unreal Unearth: Unending
  • Koe Wetzel, 9 lives
  • The Marías, Submarine
  • WINNER: Twenty One Pilots, Clancy
  • Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene

Favorite Rock Song

  • Green Day, Dilemma
  • Hozier, Too Sweet
  • WINNER: Linkin Park, The Emptiness Machine
  • Myles Smith, Stargazing
  • Zach Bryan, Pink Skies

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

  • Charli xcx
  • David Guetta
  • John Summit
  • WINNER: Lady Gaga
  • Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack

  • WINNER: Arcane League of Legends: Season 2
  • Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)
  • Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) • Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast
  • Twisters: The Album
  • Wicked: The Soundtrack • Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

  • Asake
  • Rema
  • Tems
  • WINNER: Tyla
  • Wizkid

Favorite K-Pop Artist

  • ATEEZ
  • Jimin
  • WINNER: RM
  • ROSÉ
  • Stray Kids

