“She's coming for that EGOT crown”- Netizens react as Lady Gaga wins Sports Emmy for pre-Super Bowl tribute performance of ‘Hold My Hand’

Lady Gaga has added another accolade to her impressive collection, winning a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction for her poignant performance of Hold My Hand during the Super Bowl LIX pregame show, May 20, 2025.

This victory brings her one step closer to achieving EGOT status. Having secured an Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar, she now only needs a Tony Award to complete the quartet.

Following the announcement of Lady Gaga's Sports Emmy win, fans took to X to share their thoughts and excitement. Many acknowledged how the award highlights Gaga’s ability to excel across different forms of media.

An X user @kategracce stated in a comment:

"tony, emmy, grammy, oscar - she's coming for that EGOT crown, watch out!"

"Wow, a Sports Emmy for "Hold My Hand"! That's incredible! 🤩 So close to EGOT status – a Tony is definitely within reach! 🎭, "another X user added.

"That's incredible! Winning a Sports Emmy is such a unique achievement for a music artist," an individual noted.

"Lady Gaga is DIFFERENT 🔥🔥🔥 the Tony is coming!!," another individual stated.

An EGOT refers to someone who has received all four of the awards: an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award. So far, just 19 individuals have achieved EGOT status, including Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, and Viola Davis.

"lady gaga winning sports awards now?? she’s farming trophies 💀🏆, " a fan echoed.

"THE QUEEN OF POP, " another fan stated.

"Not just a pop star, but a queen of performing arts – Gaga’s Emmy win proves it," a netizen wrote.

"It looks like she'll make it," another netizen commented.

The prestigious award was revealed by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) during the 45th Annual Sports Emmy Awards. Gaga was awarded Outstanding Music Direction due to her powerful performance at the Super Bowl.

The song “Hold My Hand” was originally released as part of the soundtrack for Top Gun: Maverick. It was written by Lady Gaga and BloodPop. The song was earlier recognized at the Academy Awards and the Grammys, while people praised it for its strong vocals and meaningful lyrics.

Gaga's emotional Hold My Hand performance on Bourbon Street in New Orleans was a tribute to the victims of the January 1 terrorist attack that claimed 14 lives. With the traditional gospel choir and Brady and Strahan introducing the song, Lady Gaga created a moving tribute to the city's spirit.

Lady Gaga’s Sports Emmy win is another big milestone in her career. She already has 14 Grammys for songs like Just Dance, Bad Romance, and Shallow. She also won an Oscar in 2019 for Shallow from A Star Is Born. She hasn’t won a Tony yet, but her recent wins bring her closer to achieving an EGOT.

