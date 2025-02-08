Who is Staten Harry? Former Lady Gaga fan refuses to react to "Abracadabra," calling her fans "demonic"

A former fan of Lady Gaga, Staten Harry, has recently claimed that he is no longer associated with the singer. Notably, Harry gained recognition for a video where he was spotted lip-syncing to Gaga's song, Alejandro. While the clip was later deleted, it has been reshared on many platforms over the years.

Pop Base obtained a screenshot of Staten Harry's response and shared the same on X (formerly Twitter) on February 8, 2025. The screenshot shows that Harry was requested by a social media user on TikTok to react to Lady Gaga's latest single Abracadabra. However, Harry responded by writing:

"No thank you."

Furthermore, the screenshot also featured a statement from Staten Harry where he stated:

"Forgot to add before I am asked in my comments yes I am the Lady Gaga monsters child but I no longer associate myself with Lady Gaga and believe that her fans are demonic and I do not condone that behavior. Thank you."

Notably, the House of Gucci star has not shared any response to Harry's viral statement yet. Her song Abracadabra came out on February 3, 2025, to largely positive responses, including praises by popular faces from the music industry such as Halsey and Doja Cat.

Abracadabra will be included in the soundtrack of the Gossip Girl star's upcoming solo album Mayhem, which is arriving next month. Two more songs from the project, Disease and Die with a Smile, were released last year. The latter is a collaboration between Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.

Staten Harry started sharing posts related to Christianity around three years ago

As mentioned, Staten became famous when his lip-sync video went viral. While the original clip was deleted, it was reposted through the YouTube channel of Dusty Swift around six years ago and has received around one million views till date.

According to Out Magazine, Staten Harry used to operate a YouTube channel in the past, but it is not active anymore. In 2022, he began posting videos where read the Bible. In one of them, he said that he used to worship Lady Gaga. He further stated that March 28 used to be a "demonic day" for him since it marked Gaga's birthday.

Staten mentioned that he had opted to glorify God instead of a celebrity on the same date. He continued referring to how he was attracted to Lady Gaga and added:

"I legit had thousands of picture of her on my phone. Pictures even on my wall. My clothes. My phone's wallpaper. My entire social media accounts were even based upon worshipping her. Wow….Thank you LORD for saving me. Amen."

Staten Harry also became a follower of Anthony Quintal, an advocate for Christian celibacy. Although he launched another YouTube channel speaking about religion, Harry deleted it after making the video comments limited to specific users.

Furthermore, Staten even rejected his LGBTQ+ identity. He had once responded to a user in the comment section of a YouTube video by saying that he was a supporter of the community in the past.

Staten Harry never disclosed anything about his personal life over the years due to which detailed information on his family and educational background remains unknown.

