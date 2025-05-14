"Notice how Billie is dominating" — Netizens react to 10 most-streamed songs on Spotify released this decade by female artists

On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, Pop Base shared a list of the top 10 most-streamed songs released in this decade by female artists on Spotify. Notably, all of these songs have over 2 billion streams individually.

Ad

Topping the list released by Spotify was Billie Eilish's BIRDS OF A FEATHER from her 2024 studio album Hit Me Hard and Soft, with over 2.5 billion streams. Doja Cat and SZA's Kiss Me More from the former's 2021 album Planet Her occupied the 10th spot with over 2.1 billion streams.

Spotify's list contained seven Billboard-topping hits, including Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' Die With A Smile from Gaga's 2025 album Mayhem, Miley Cyrus' Flowers from her 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation, Dua Lipa's Levitating from her 2020 album Future Nostalgia, and Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso from her 2024 album Short n' Sweet, among others.

Ad

Trending

Olivia Rodrigo and SZA were the only artists with two entries on the list released by Spotify, with drivers license and good 4 u from the former's 2021 album Sour, and Kill Bill from the latter's 2022 album SOS, apart from Kiss Me More.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The post has since gone viral, receiving more than 387K views and 8.4K likes within hours. Several netizens have reacted to it, sharing their thoughts on the post's comment section.

"Notice how Billie is dominating with not even one year old song, nobody is doing it like her!" one netizen commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some netizens have pointed out how artists like Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are missing from the list.

"notice how if we include 2019 then Cruel Summer wil be #1 with nearly 3B," commented an X user.

"Where is Taylor Swift," questioned another netizen.

"and my fav selena gomez the billionaire that outsold all of them?" - pointed out another user.

Ad

"Except one single rest are either solo or two female participation..." wrote another one.

Meanwhile, others claimed that the music of this decade was dominated by young artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish.

"olivia and billie running this decade omg," replied one user.

"Female artists have owned the decade so far—these numbers are insane! Crazy to see "Die With A Smile" up there too, didn't see that one coming. Queens doing numbers!" added another user.

Ad

"human kind needs to stop existing because Levitating is the most streamed song of Future Nostalgia. Out of all the bangers THAT song is the most popular? Smfh," commented another netizen.

Spotify enhances its AI-powered personal DJ for listeners

Expand Tweet

Ad

Spotify first launched a new AI-powered DJ on its platform back in 2023, becoming the first streaming platform to integrate artificial intelligence. Back then, the DJ created ever-changing playlists based on the listening habits of its viewers.

Two years later, Spotify has added new improvements to the DJ feature. Listeners on the streaming platform can now talk to the AI DJ, named X, directly about what they want to listen to, with the AI personalizing their playlists accordingly.

Ad

All they need to do is press and hold the DJ button and use voice commands to instruct the AI on what they want following an audio cue. They can also ask the feature to play specific tracks, switch songs to match their mood, and listen to their preferred genre or artists.

The company has also added an AI playlist-building feature, allowing users to create playlists using text prompts. However, it is still in its beta testing period at the moment.

Ad

Spotify's personalised AI DJ feature is reserved for listeners with a premium membership at the moment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More