Is Spotify down? Several users report problems with the app as officials claim they are "aware of some issues"

Thousands of users worldwide have reportedly complained about being unable to stream music on Spotify. The streaming giant, which was founded in 2006, currently hosts over 675 million active users.
As per a report by Downdetector, the complaints peaked at around 8 am ET, with over 47,000 complaints from users at 9:32 am ET. According to the website, the majority of users (61%) seemed to have a problem with the app, while only 15% complained about issues concerning the website. Meanwhile, the remaining 24% reported problems with audio streaming on the platform.
The streaming giant's social media team addressed the rising complaints on X, stating:
"We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!"
As per a BBC report, many users claimed that while they could play downloaded content through the app, they were unable to use the search function or view artists' profiles. The app simply displayed a timeout message with the line "something went wrong" and a refresh button if someone tried to search for music. In addition to problems with the search function, many users claimed that they were greeted with a blank home screen on both the app and the website.
BBC also reported that Spotify told them that the company was aware of the outage and was working on resolving it. However, it remains unclear when the application will start functioning smoothly again.
Spotify also experienced a temporary outage last week
This is not the first time this month that Spotify has experienced technical issues. On April 9, 2025, several users of the platform complained that they were suddenly logged out of their accounts and were unable to log back in. Additionally, many also reported that their homepage wasn't loading and that the search function wasn't working. Downdetector recorded complaints from over 5000 users across the world.
Soon after, the streaming giant acknowledged the issues and claimed that they had been solved. The tweet stated:
"We’re aware of some recent issues that should be all clear now! Thanks for your patience, you rock."
Reports about the outage came soon after several premium users had claimed that they were being subjected to ads despite paying a monthly fee. This reportedly started a rumor that the streaming giant was introducing advertisements to its premium tier to charge users even more for going ad-free.
However, Spotify was quick to clarify the dilemma with a tweet stating that the rumors were "false," and that premium music will "remain ad-free."
