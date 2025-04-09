Is Spotify down? Angry music lovers take to X to vent their frustration after being unable to access the streaming platform

On Wednesday, April 9, Spotify reportedly experienced a downtime for worldwide listeners of the streaming platform.

As users faced issues with accessing the platform, many of them took to X to express their frustration. Per Technowize, some users claimed they had automatically been logged out of their accounts and couldn't log back in.

Meanwhile, others alleged their homepage was not loading, with the search function not working either. The media outlet reports that over 5,000 Spotify users have logged reports with DownDetector, a website that helps track any real-time outage or service disruptions for apps and other online services.

The problem made many users of the streaming platform angry, some of whom tweeted about it, writing:

"SPOTIFY IS DOWN FOR THE WHOLE WORLD I ALMOST GOT A HEART ATTACK THINKIN ITS JUST ME"

Some netizens claimed they felt themselves "losing it" in less than five minutes of not being able to use the music streaming platform.

"spotify is down and i can already feel myself losing it (it's not even been 5 minutes)" - commented an X user.

"Spotify down i was tryna listen to a album" - added another one.

"Spotify is down? Just logged me out just as Jessie Ware was playing." - wrote a third one.

Meanwhile, others said they were having "major panic attacks" when they couldn't log into their Spotify accounts.

"It's been 10 minutes without Spotify, I can’t stop shaking and I’m having severe mental breakdowns. I woke up today trying to log onto Spotify but the servers were down, I had a major panic attack but managed to calm down after a few minutes. Spotify, it is my life, my destiny." - posted a fourth netizen.

"Everyone at the gym rn while spotify is down..." - wrote a fifth one.

"Thank god for twitter cause I was trying to listen to music bc I can’t fall asleep and OFCOURSE Spotify is down, I literally almost crashed out bc I thought my account was hacked" - commented a sixth user.

According to a tweet by @SpotifyCares, the platform acknowledged the issue, citing that the problem had been resolved. According to The Independent, the issue reportedly started at around 10 am UK time judging by the tracking of complaints via Down Detector.

This isn't the first time that the streaming platform has suffered a major outage. Last year, in September 2024, over 40,000 members faced issues with the streaming, playlists, and playback features on the platform, which took nearly three hours to fix, Marca reports.

The platform has acknowledged facing issues both times, without revealing what had caused them.

Spotify clarified it wasn't sending ads to paying users

The outage problem Spotify faced on Wednesday came right after the streaming platform denied the circulating rumors about sending ads to its premium users in a tweet.

The tweet comes after a large number of premium users reported hearing ads while streaming music on Spotify despite paying a monthly fee to avoid that. This led to the circulation of a rumor that the platform was introducing ads into its premium tier to charge even more to remove them.

Backlinko reports that Spotify has more than 675 million monthly active users on its platform.

