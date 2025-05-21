BLACKPINK's Rosé, NewJeans, Fujii Kaze, & Mrs. GREEN APPLE win big at the 2025 Music Awards Japan: Day 1 winners list

On May 21, 2025, the first edition of the Music Awards Japan unfolded at the ROHM Theatre in Kyoto’s Sakyo district, marking the start of a two-day celebration.

The event is coordinated by the Japan Culture and Entertainment Industry Promotion Association, a body formed by five key music groups in the country. The purpose is to highlight artistic contributions across Japan’s sound industry and enhance its profile internationally.

With the message “Connecting the world, illuminating the future of music,” the opening event featured a performance by a curated ensemble, playing recognized classics as part of the day’s schedule.

Music Awards Japan is a focal point of MAJ Music Week, which spans from May 17 through 23. This broader program incorporates expert panels, artist showcases, and discussions geared toward professionals in the global music trade.

Coverage is being provided through NHK and international online platforms. The final day will reveal the recipients in the top six segments of Music Awards Japan, which include distinctions such as Top Performer, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year.

40 award winners and songs from the 2025 Music Awards Japan (out of 62 categories)

At the 2025 Music Awards Japan, 40 honors out of a total of 62 were closed during the initial gathering, known as the “Premiere Ceremony.” Here is the list:

Songs

Best Japanese Song Award: Bling-Bang-Bang-Born – Creepy Nuts

Best Viral Song: Bling-Bang-Bang-Born – Creepy Nuts

Best Revival Hit Song: Peppermint Blue – Eiichi Otaki

Best Dance Performance: Adult Blue – New School Leaders

Best Cross-Border Collaboration Song: Feelin’ Go(o)d – Fujii Kaze & A. G. Cook

Best Instrumental Song: aruarian dance – Nujabes

Best Vocaloid Culture Song: Senbon Sakura – Kurousa P

Best Music Video: Idol – YOASOBI

Top Japanese Song in Asia: Lemon – Kenshi Yonezu

Top Japanese Song in Europe: Bling-Bang-Bang-Born – Creepy Nuts

Top Japanese Song in North America: Bling-Bang-Bang-Born – Creepy Nuts

Top Japanese Song in Latin America: Bling-Bang-Bang-Born – Creepy Nuts

Best Japanese Alternative Song: more than words – Sheep Literature

Best Domestic R&B/Contemporary Song: Automatic – Hikaru Utada

Best Japanese Singer-Songwriter Song Award: Monster Flower Song – Vaundy

Best Idol Culture Song: My Cutest Place – FRUITS ZIPPER

Best Japanese Rock Song: SPECIALZ – King Gnu

Best Japanese Dance Pop Song Award: Bling-Bang-Bang-Born – Creepy Nuts

Artists

Best Japanese Song Artist Award: Mrs. GREEN APPLE

Best J-Rock Artist Award: King Gnu

Best Japanese Dance Pop Artist Award: New School Leaders

Best Japanese R&B/Contemporary Artist Award: Hikaru Utada

Best Japanese Alternative Artist Award: Sheep Literature

Best Japanese Singer-Songwriter Award: Fujii Kaze

Album Awards

Best Jazz Album: Step Into Paradise -LIVE IN TOKYO- – Akiko Yano & Hiromi Uehara

Best Classic Album: Opus – Ryuichi Sakamoto

International Songs

Best International Pop Song Award in Japan: APT. – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

Best International Rock Song Award in Japan: feelslikeimfallinginlove – Coldplay

Best International Hip-Hop/Rap Song Award in Japan: Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

Best International R&B/Contemporary Song Award in Japan: we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Ariana Grande

Best International Alternative Song Award in Japan: BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish

Best Japanese Hip Hop/Rap Song Award: Bling-Bang-Bang-Born – Creepy Nuts

K-Pop & Anime Awards

Best K-Pop Song in Japan: Ditto – NewJeans

Best Anime Song in Japan: Idol – YOASOBI

Alliance

Special Award: Radio Best Radio Song: Love is Even More Mellow – Divorce Legend

Best Dance/ Electronic Song: Edison – Wednesday’s Campanella

Best DJ: DJ Nobu

Grand Prix Engineer: Katsutoshi Kitamura (Cutting), Eiji Uchinuma (Mixing)

Live Performance

Largest Live Audience: WEST.

Music-Tech

Honorary Award in Music Technology: General Incorporated Association Music Electronics Business Association

Main Categories of the 2025 Music Awards Japan

The top 6 categories of the 2025 Music Awards Japan that will be revealed on May 22 are:

Song of the Year

Rosé & Bruno Mars APT.

Creepy Nuts Bling-Bang-Bang-Born

YOASOBI Idol

Fujii Kaze Michi Teyu Ku (Overflowing)

Mrs. GREEN APPLE Lilac

Album of the Year

Mrs. GREEN APPLE, ANTENNA

Kenshi Yonezu, LOST CORNER

Fujii Kaze, LOVE ALL SERVE ALL

Vaundy, replica

Hikaru Utada, SCIENCE FICTION

Artist of the Year

Creepy Nuts

Mrs. GREEN APPLE

Vaundy

YOASOBI

Fujii Kaze

New Artist of the Year

FRUITS ZIPPER

Number_i

Omoinotake

tuki.

Kocchi no Kento

Top Global Hit From Japan

Lotus Juice/Azumi Takahashi It’s Going Down Now

XG WOKE UP

YOASOBI Idol

Fujii Kaze Shinunoga E-wa

Miki Matsubara Mayonaka no Door – stay with me

Best Song Asia

Bernadya Satu Bulan (Indonesia)

REGINA SONG the cutest pair (Singapore)

aespa Supernova (South Korea)

PLAVE WAY 4 LUV (South Korea)

JEFF SATUR GHOST (Thailand)

The Grand Ceremony of the 2025 Music Awards Japan will take place today, featuring live acts from top artists including AI, Hikaru Utada, Awich, Creepy Nuts, CHANMINA, Fujii Kaze, Mrs. GREEN APPLE, and YOASOBI. Actor-singer Masaki Suda will host the event as Master of Ceremony.

The awards will be broadcast globally on the YouTube channel, MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN / CEIPA. Some regions may face access limitations.

