BLACKPINK's Rosé, NewJeans, Fujii Kaze, & Mrs. GREEN APPLE win big at the 2025 Music Awards Japan: Day 1 winners list

On May 21, 2025, the first edition of the Music Awards Japan unfolded at the ROHM Theatre in Kyoto’s Sakyo district, marking the start of a two-day celebration.
The event is coordinated by the Japan Culture and Entertainment Industry Promotion Association, a body formed by five key music groups in the country. The purpose is to highlight artistic contributions across Japan’s sound industry and enhance its profile internationally.
With the message “Connecting the world, illuminating the future of music,” the opening event featured a performance by a curated ensemble, playing recognized classics as part of the day’s schedule.
Music Awards Japan is a focal point of MAJ Music Week, which spans from May 17 through 23. This broader program incorporates expert panels, artist showcases, and discussions geared toward professionals in the global music trade.
Coverage is being provided through NHK and international online platforms. The final day will reveal the recipients in the top six segments of Music Awards Japan, which include distinctions such as Top Performer, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year.
40 award winners and songs from the 2025 Music Awards Japan (out of 62 categories)
At the 2025 Music Awards Japan, 40 honors out of a total of 62 were closed during the initial gathering, known as the “Premiere Ceremony.” Here is the list:
Songs
- Best Japanese Song Award: Bling-Bang-Bang-Born – Creepy Nuts
- Best Viral Song: Bling-Bang-Bang-Born – Creepy Nuts
- Best Revival Hit Song: Peppermint Blue – Eiichi Otaki
- Best Dance Performance: Adult Blue – New School Leaders
- Best Cross-Border Collaboration Song: Feelin’ Go(o)d – Fujii Kaze & A. G. Cook
- Best Instrumental Song: aruarian dance – Nujabes
- Best Vocaloid Culture Song: Senbon Sakura – Kurousa P
- Best Music Video: Idol – YOASOBI
- Top Japanese Song in Asia: Lemon – Kenshi Yonezu
- Top Japanese Song in Europe: Bling-Bang-Bang-Born – Creepy Nuts
- Top Japanese Song in North America: Bling-Bang-Bang-Born – Creepy Nuts
- Top Japanese Song in Latin America: Bling-Bang-Bang-Born – Creepy Nuts
- Best Japanese Alternative Song: more than words – Sheep Literature
- Best Domestic R&B/Contemporary Song: Automatic – Hikaru Utada
- Best Japanese Singer-Songwriter Song Award: Monster Flower Song – Vaundy
- Best Idol Culture Song: My Cutest Place – FRUITS ZIPPER
- Best Japanese Rock Song: SPECIALZ – King Gnu
- Best Japanese Dance Pop Song Award: Bling-Bang-Bang-Born – Creepy Nuts
Artists
- Best Japanese Song Artist Award: Mrs. GREEN APPLE
- Best J-Rock Artist Award: King Gnu
- Best Japanese Dance Pop Artist Award: New School Leaders
- Best Japanese R&B/Contemporary Artist Award: Hikaru Utada
- Best Japanese Alternative Artist Award: Sheep Literature
- Best Japanese Singer-Songwriter Award: Fujii Kaze
Album Awards
- Best Jazz Album: Step Into Paradise -LIVE IN TOKYO- – Akiko Yano & Hiromi Uehara
- Best Classic Album: Opus – Ryuichi Sakamoto
International Songs
- Best International Pop Song Award in Japan: APT. – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars
- Best International Rock Song Award in Japan: feelslikeimfallinginlove – Coldplay
- Best International Hip-Hop/Rap Song Award in Japan: Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar
- Best International R&B/Contemporary Song Award in Japan: we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Ariana Grande
- Best International Alternative Song Award in Japan: BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish
- Best Japanese Hip Hop/Rap Song Award: Bling-Bang-Bang-Born – Creepy Nuts
K-Pop & Anime Awards
- Best K-Pop Song in Japan: Ditto – NewJeans
- Best Anime Song in Japan: Idol – YOASOBI
Alliance
- Special Award: Radio Best Radio Song: Love is Even More Mellow – Divorce Legend
- Best Dance/ Electronic Song: Edison – Wednesday’s Campanella
- Best DJ: DJ Nobu
- Grand Prix Engineer: Katsutoshi Kitamura (Cutting), Eiji Uchinuma (Mixing)
Live Performance
- Largest Live Audience: WEST.
Music-Tech
- Honorary Award in Music Technology: General Incorporated Association Music Electronics Business Association
Main Categories of the 2025 Music Awards Japan
The top 6 categories of the 2025 Music Awards Japan that will be revealed on May 22 are:
Song of the Year
- Rosé & Bruno Mars APT.
- Creepy Nuts Bling-Bang-Bang-Born
- YOASOBI Idol
- Fujii Kaze Michi Teyu Ku (Overflowing)
- Mrs. GREEN APPLE Lilac
Album of the Year
- Mrs. GREEN APPLE, ANTENNA
- Kenshi Yonezu, LOST CORNER
- Fujii Kaze, LOVE ALL SERVE ALL
- Vaundy, replica
- Hikaru Utada, SCIENCE FICTION
Artist of the Year
- Creepy Nuts
- Mrs. GREEN APPLE
- Vaundy
- YOASOBI
- Fujii Kaze
New Artist of the Year
- FRUITS ZIPPER
- Number_i
- Omoinotake
- tuki.
- Kocchi no Kento
Top Global Hit From Japan
- Lotus Juice/Azumi Takahashi It’s Going Down Now
- XG WOKE UP
- YOASOBI Idol
- Fujii Kaze Shinunoga E-wa
- Miki Matsubara Mayonaka no Door – stay with me
Best Song Asia
- Bernadya Satu Bulan (Indonesia)
- REGINA SONG the cutest pair (Singapore)
- aespa Supernova (South Korea)
- PLAVE WAY 4 LUV (South Korea)
- JEFF SATUR GHOST (Thailand)
The Grand Ceremony of the 2025 Music Awards Japan will take place today, featuring live acts from top artists including AI, Hikaru Utada, Awich, Creepy Nuts, CHANMINA, Fujii Kaze, Mrs. GREEN APPLE, and YOASOBI. Actor-singer Masaki Suda will host the event as Master of Ceremony.
The awards will be broadcast globally on the YouTube channel, MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN / CEIPA. Some regions may face access limitations.