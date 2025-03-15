2025 Music Awards Japan: Full K-pop nominations list, how to vote, and more as BTS’ Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, Taehyung & others lead

The 2025 Music Awards Japan will be held at Rohm Theater Kyoto on May 21–22, celebrating musical achievements with over 60 categories. Organized by CEIPA, major honors include Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Artist. Voting occurs in two rounds: March 13–31 and April 17–30, with industry professionals making the final decisions.

Ad

Fans can also participate in voting through Spotify and USEN, depending on the category. Free users can cast one vote per day, while premium users get three votes daily. However, Spotify voting is unavailable for accounts registered in Japan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Final winners of Music Awards Japan will be determined based on a combination of streaming data, artistic creativity, and industry evaluations. The results will be announced at the awards ceremony in May. The ceremony will be broadcast live on NHK on May 22, with a worldwide livestream available on YouTube in select regions.

This year, K-pop acts have made a significant impact, with BTS members earning multiple nominations for both their solo and group projects. Other groups such as SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, TWICE, and aespa are also among the top nominees, reflecting the growing global influence of K-pop.

Ad

Complete list of K-pop entries for the 2025 Music Awards Japan

Oshikatsu Request Artist of the Year:

The Oshikatsu Request Artist of the Year is a special fan-driven award at Music Awards Japan 2025, powered by USEN Corporation. This category allows fans to vote for their favorite artists through the USEN Oshikatsu Request platform, where the most requested artists receive nationwide recognition. Here is the voting process for this category.

Ad

March 13 – April 13, 2025: Fans vote to select the top 10 nominated artists from the 50 entry artists.

April 17, 2025: The 10 nominated artists are announced.

May 21–22, 2025: The artist with the most requests wins the Best Artist award at the ceremony in Kyoto.

Out of 50 artists, here is the list of K-pop artists nominated for this category in the 2025 Music Awards Japan:

BTS' V

BTS' Jin

BTS' Jimin

TXT

&TEAM

Stray Kids

PLAVE

Expand Tweet

Ad

2025 Music Awards Japan Song of the Year:

MAESTRO – SEVENTEEN

Armageddon – aespa

HOME SWEET HOME (feat. Taeyang & Daesung) – G-DRAGON (BIGBANG)

How Sweet – NewJeans

Ditto – NewJeans

ONE SPARK – TWICE

SHEESH – BABYMONSTER

Magnetic – ILLIT

OMG – NewJeans

Shohikigen – SEVENTEEN

EASY – LE SSERAFIM

Hot Mess – aespa

STRATEGY – TWICE

I GOT YOU – TWICE

Bubble Gum – NewJeans

五月雨 (Samidare) – &TEAM

WISH – NCT WISH

APT. – BLACKPINK’s Rosé & Bruno Mars

Toxic till the End – Rosé

CRAZY – LE SSERAFIM

Supernova– aespa

Cherish (My Love)– ILLIT

Whiplash– aespa

Birthday – ATEEZ

ひとつの誓い (We'll Never Change)– TXT

Who– BTS' Jimin

青嵐 (Aoarashi)– &TEAM

ABCD– TWICE's Nayeon

Smart –LE SSERAFIM

Hush-Hush– ATEEZ & Be:First

KING KONG– TREASURE

Seven (ft. Latto)– BTS' Jungkook

Lucky– RIIZE

NOT OKAY— ATEEZ

Running Wild– BTS' Jin

UP (KARINA Solo)– aespa

Ad

2025 Music Awards Japan BEST ALBUM:

SUPER REAL ME– ILLIT

17 Is Right Here– SEVENTEEN

SPILL THE FEELS– SEVENTEEN

Armageddon– aespa

Yukiakari– &TEAM

EASY– LE SSERAFIM

GIANT– Stray Kids

Romance: Untold– ENHYPEN

The Star Chapter: Sanctuary– TXT

Strategy– TWICE

GOLDEN– BTS' Jungkook

Whiplash– aespa

UNFORGIVEN– LE SSERAFIM

Minisode 3: Tomorrow– TXT

BABYMONS7ER– BABYMONSTER

RIIZING– RIIZE

Seventeenth Heaven– SEVENTEEN

HOP– Stray Kids

CRAZY– LE SSERAFIM

DIVE– TWICE

Happy– BTS' Jin

Get Up– NewJeans

With You-th– TWICE

NA– TWICE's Nayeon

MUSE– BTS' Jimin

Layover– BTS' V

2– (G)I-DLE

ATE– Stray Kids

WISHFUL– NCT WISH

THE BEST OF BIGBANG 2006-2014– BIGBANG

DRIP– BABYMONSTER

19.99– BOYNEXTDOOR

Sparkling Blue– TWS

ROCK-STAR– Stray Kids

IVE SWITCH– IVE

HOW?– BOYNEXTDOOR

ALVE– IVE

DREAM( )SCAPE– NCT DREAM

I've Ive– IVE

Drama– aespa

Always Yours– SEVENTEEN

PROOF– BTS

(5-STAR)– Stray Kids

REBOOT -JP SPECIAL SELECTION- TREASURE

Haute Couture- TWICE

Ad

2025 Music Awards Japan Best Artist Award

NewJeans

LE SSERAFIM

ILLIT

aespa

Stray Kids

SEVENTEEN

MISAMO

TWICE

&TEAM

TXT

ENHYPEN

BLACKPINK's Rosé

BTS' Jungkook

BTS' Jimin

BTS' Jin

BTS' V

BTS

(G)I-DLE

TREASURE

BABYMONSTER

IVE

TWICE Nayeon

BIGBANG

BIGBANG's G-Dragon

TWS

ZEROBASEONE

NCT WISH

BOYNEXTDOOR

Kep1er

ATEEZ

aespa KARINA

WayV

NCT DREAM

2025 Music Awards Japan Best K-pop Song In Japan

GOOD SO BAD – ZEROBASONE

Yura Yura Flower Of Destiny – ZEROBASONE

MAESTRO – SEVENTEEN

LOVE, MONEY, FAME (feat. DJ Khaled) – SEVENTEEN

Shohikigen – SEVENTEEN

Super – SEVENTEEN

CB2 (Prime Time) – SEVENTEEN's BSS

Last Night – SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan & Wonwoo

CHK CHK BOOM – Stray Kids

LALALALA – Stray Kids

Lose My Breath (feat. Charlie Puth) – Stray Kids

WHY? – Stray Kids

FANTASTIC BABY – BIGBANG

HOME SWEET HOME (feat. Taeyang & Daesung) – BIGBANG's G-DRAGON

POWER – BIGBANG's G-DRAGON

Dynamite – BTS

Butter – BTS

Permission To Dance – BTS

I'll Be There – BTS' Jin

Running Wild – BTS' Jin

3D (feat. Jack Harlow) – BTS' Jungkook

Never Let Go – BTS' Jungkook)

Seven (feat. Latto) – BTS' Jungkook

Standing Next To You – BTS' Jungkook

WHO – BTS' Jimin

Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco) – BTS' Jimin

FRI(END)S – BTS' V

Winter Ahead (with Park Hyoshin) – BTS' V

BOOM BOOM BASS – RIIZE

Siren – RIIZE

Impossible – RIIZE

Lucky – RIIZE

IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU – BOYNEXTDOOR

One And Only – BOYNEXTDOOR

Plot Twist – TWS

Last Festival – TWS

Moonlight – NCT DREAM

WISH – NCT WISH

Songbird – NCT WISH

Deja Vu – TXT

Over The Moon – TXT

We'll Never Change – TXT

NOT OKAY – ATEEZ

KING KONG – TREASURE

LAST NIGHT – TREASURE

SHOW OFF – CRAVITY

XO (Only If You Say Yes) – ENHYPEN

No Doubt – ENHYPEN

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

2025 Music Awards Japan Best Song Asia

Supernova- aespa

WAY 4 LUV- PLAVE

Warmth- Lim Young-woong

2025 Music Awards Japan Best Cross-Border Collaboration Song

Royal- ATEEZ and Be:First

2025 Music Awards Japan Best Music Video

HUSH HUSH- ATEEZ & Be:First

2025 Music Awards Japan Best Dance Performance

Identity- TWICE's MISAMO

New Look- TWICE's MISAMO

HUSH HUSH- ATEEZ & Be:First

2025 Music Awards Japan Best Japanese Song

New Look- TWICE's MISAMO

Hush-hush- ATEEZ

Royal- ATEEZ

Birthday- ATEEZ

2025 Music Awards Japan Best Japanese Dance Pop Song

Ad

New Look- TWICE's MISAMO

Aoarashi- &TEAM

Hush-hush- ATEEZ

Royal- ATEEZ

Birthday- ATEEZ

2025 Music Awards Japan Best of Listeners' Choice International Song

Apt.- BLACKPINK's Rosé & Bruno Mars

Neva Play- BTS' RM & Megan Thee Stallion

Mamushi (Remix)- TWICE & Megan Thee Stallion

Magnetic- ILLIT

Whiplash- aespa

Supernova- aespa

How Sweet- NewJeans

Supernatural- NewJeans

Perfect Night- LE SSERAFIM

CRAZY- LE SSERAFIM

EASY- LE SSERAFIM

DRIP- BABYMONSTER

Shohikigen- SEVENTEEN

WAY 4 LUV- PLAVE

Warmth- Lim Young-woong

With K-pop artists dominating several categories, fans are looking forward to seeing who will take home top honors. The 2025 Music Awards Japan is expected to be a major moment for the global music industry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback