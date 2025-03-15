2025 Music Awards Japan: Full K-pop nominations list, how to vote, and more as BTS’ Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, Taehyung & others lead

The 2025 Music Awards Japan will be held at Rohm Theater Kyoto on May 21–22, celebrating musical achievements with over 60 categories. Organized by CEIPA, major honors include Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Artist. Voting occurs in two rounds: March 13–31 and April 17–30, with industry professionals making the final decisions.
Fans can also participate in voting through Spotify and USEN, depending on the category. Free users can cast one vote per day, while premium users get three votes daily. However, Spotify voting is unavailable for accounts registered in Japan.
Final winners of Music Awards Japan will be determined based on a combination of streaming data, artistic creativity, and industry evaluations. The results will be announced at the awards ceremony in May. The ceremony will be broadcast live on NHK on May 22, with a worldwide livestream available on YouTube in select regions.
This year, K-pop acts have made a significant impact, with BTS members earning multiple nominations for both their solo and group projects. Other groups such as SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, TWICE, and aespa are also among the top nominees, reflecting the growing global influence of K-pop.
Complete list of K-pop entries for the 2025 Music Awards Japan
Oshikatsu Request Artist of the Year:
The Oshikatsu Request Artist of the Year is a special fan-driven award at Music Awards Japan 2025, powered by USEN Corporation. This category allows fans to vote for their favorite artists through the USEN Oshikatsu Request platform, where the most requested artists receive nationwide recognition. Here is the voting process for this category.
- March 13 – April 13, 2025: Fans vote to select the top 10 nominated artists from the 50 entry artists.
- April 17, 2025: The 10 nominated artists are announced.
- May 21–22, 2025: The artist with the most requests wins the Best Artist award at the ceremony in Kyoto.
Out of 50 artists, here is the list of K-pop artists nominated for this category in the 2025 Music Awards Japan:
- BTS' V
- BTS' Jin
- BTS' Jimin
- TXT
- &TEAM
- Stray Kids
- PLAVE
2025 Music Awards Japan Song of the Year:
- MAESTRO – SEVENTEEN
- Armageddon – aespa
- HOME SWEET HOME (feat. Taeyang & Daesung) – G-DRAGON (BIGBANG)
- How Sweet – NewJeans
- Ditto – NewJeans
- ONE SPARK – TWICE
- SHEESH – BABYMONSTER
- Magnetic – ILLIT
- OMG – NewJeans
- Shohikigen – SEVENTEEN
- EASY – LE SSERAFIM
- Hot Mess – aespa
- STRATEGY – TWICE
- I GOT YOU – TWICE
- Bubble Gum – NewJeans
- 五月雨 (Samidare) – &TEAM
- WISH – NCT WISH
- APT. – BLACKPINK’s Rosé & Bruno Mars
- Toxic till the End – Rosé
- CRAZY – LE SSERAFIM
- Supernova– aespa
- Cherish (My Love)– ILLIT
- Whiplash– aespa
- Birthday – ATEEZ
- ひとつの誓い (We'll Never Change)– TXT
- Who– BTS' Jimin
- 青嵐 (Aoarashi)– &TEAM
- ABCD– TWICE's Nayeon
- Smart –LE SSERAFIM
- Hush-Hush– ATEEZ & Be:First
- KING KONG– TREASURE
- Seven (ft. Latto)– BTS' Jungkook
- Lucky– RIIZE
- NOT OKAY— ATEEZ
- Running Wild– BTS' Jin
- UP (KARINA Solo)– aespa
2025 Music Awards Japan BEST ALBUM:
- SUPER REAL ME– ILLIT
- 17 Is Right Here– SEVENTEEN
- SPILL THE FEELS– SEVENTEEN
- Armageddon– aespa
- Yukiakari– &TEAM
- EASY– LE SSERAFIM
- GIANT– Stray Kids
- Romance: Untold– ENHYPEN
- The Star Chapter: Sanctuary– TXT
- Strategy– TWICE
- GOLDEN– BTS' Jungkook
- Whiplash– aespa
- UNFORGIVEN– LE SSERAFIM
- Minisode 3: Tomorrow– TXT
- BABYMONS7ER– BABYMONSTER
- RIIZING– RIIZE
- Seventeenth Heaven– SEVENTEEN
- HOP– Stray Kids
- CRAZY– LE SSERAFIM
- DIVE– TWICE
- Happy– BTS' Jin
- Get Up– NewJeans
- With You-th– TWICE
- NA– TWICE's Nayeon
- MUSE– BTS' Jimin
- Layover– BTS' V
- 2– (G)I-DLE
- ATE– Stray Kids
- WISHFUL– NCT WISH
- THE BEST OF BIGBANG 2006-2014– BIGBANG
- DRIP– BABYMONSTER
- 19.99– BOYNEXTDOOR
- Sparkling Blue– TWS
- ROCK-STAR– Stray Kids
- IVE SWITCH– IVE
- HOW?– BOYNEXTDOOR
- ALVE– IVE
- DREAM( )SCAPE– NCT DREAM
- I've Ive– IVE
- Drama– aespa
- Always Yours– SEVENTEEN
- PROOF– BTS
- (5-STAR)– Stray Kids
- REBOOT -JP SPECIAL SELECTION- TREASURE
- Haute Couture- TWICE
2025 Music Awards Japan Best Artist Award
- NewJeans
- LE SSERAFIM
- ILLIT
- aespa
- Stray Kids
- SEVENTEEN
- MISAMO
- TWICE
- &TEAM
- TXT
- ENHYPEN
- BLACKPINK's Rosé
- BTS' Jungkook
- BTS' Jimin
- BTS' Jin
- BTS' V
- BTS
- (G)I-DLE
- TREASURE
- BABYMONSTER
- IVE
- TWICE Nayeon
- BIGBANG
- BIGBANG's G-Dragon
- TWS
- ZEROBASEONE
- NCT WISH
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- Kep1er
- ATEEZ
- aespa KARINA
- WayV
- NCT DREAM
2025 Music Awards Japan Best K-pop Song In Japan
- GOOD SO BAD – ZEROBASONE
- Yura Yura Flower Of Destiny – ZEROBASONE
- MAESTRO – SEVENTEEN
- LOVE, MONEY, FAME (feat. DJ Khaled) – SEVENTEEN
- Shohikigen – SEVENTEEN
- Super – SEVENTEEN
- CB2 (Prime Time) – SEVENTEEN's BSS
- Last Night – SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan & Wonwoo
- CHK CHK BOOM – Stray Kids
- LALALALA – Stray Kids
- Lose My Breath (feat. Charlie Puth) – Stray Kids
- WHY? – Stray Kids
- FANTASTIC BABY – BIGBANG
- HOME SWEET HOME (feat. Taeyang & Daesung) – BIGBANG's G-DRAGON
- POWER – BIGBANG's G-DRAGON
- Dynamite – BTS
- Butter – BTS
- Permission To Dance – BTS
- I'll Be There – BTS' Jin
- Running Wild – BTS' Jin
- 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) – BTS' Jungkook
- Never Let Go – BTS' Jungkook)
- Seven (feat. Latto) – BTS' Jungkook
- Standing Next To You – BTS' Jungkook
- WHO – BTS' Jimin
- Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco) – BTS' Jimin
- FRI(END)S – BTS' V
- Winter Ahead (with Park Hyoshin) – BTS' V
- BOOM BOOM BASS – RIIZE
- Siren – RIIZE
- Impossible – RIIZE
- Lucky – RIIZE
- IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU – BOYNEXTDOOR
- One And Only – BOYNEXTDOOR
- Plot Twist – TWS
- Last Festival – TWS
- Moonlight – NCT DREAM
- WISH – NCT WISH
- Songbird – NCT WISH
- Deja Vu – TXT
- Over The Moon – TXT
- We'll Never Change – TXT
- NOT OKAY – ATEEZ
- KING KONG – TREASURE
- LAST NIGHT – TREASURE
- SHOW OFF – CRAVITY
- XO (Only If You Say Yes) – ENHYPEN
- No Doubt – ENHYPEN
2025 Music Awards Japan Best Song Asia
- Supernova- aespa
- WAY 4 LUV- PLAVE
- Warmth- Lim Young-woong
2025 Music Awards Japan Best Cross-Border Collaboration Song
- Royal- ATEEZ and Be:First
2025 Music Awards Japan Best Music Video
- HUSH HUSH- ATEEZ & Be:First
2025 Music Awards Japan Best Dance Performance
- Identity- TWICE's MISAMO
- New Look- TWICE's MISAMO
- HUSH HUSH- ATEEZ & Be:First
2025 Music Awards Japan Best Japanese Song
- New Look- TWICE's MISAMO
- Hush-hush- ATEEZ
- Royal- ATEEZ
- Birthday- ATEEZ
2025 Music Awards Japan Best Japanese Dance Pop Song
- New Look- TWICE's MISAMO
- Aoarashi- &TEAM
- Hush-hush- ATEEZ
- Royal- ATEEZ
- Birthday- ATEEZ
2025 Music Awards Japan Best of Listeners' Choice International Song
- Apt.- BLACKPINK's Rosé & Bruno Mars
- Neva Play- BTS' RM & Megan Thee Stallion
- Mamushi (Remix)- TWICE & Megan Thee Stallion
- Magnetic- ILLIT
- Whiplash- aespa
- Supernova- aespa
- How Sweet- NewJeans
- Supernatural- NewJeans
- Perfect Night- LE SSERAFIM
- CRAZY- LE SSERAFIM
- EASY- LE SSERAFIM
- DRIP- BABYMONSTER
- Shohikigen- SEVENTEEN
- WAY 4 LUV- PLAVE
- Warmth- Lim Young-woong
With K-pop artists dominating several categories, fans are looking forward to seeing who will take home top honors. The 2025 Music Awards Japan is expected to be a major moment for the global music industry.