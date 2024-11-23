SEVENTEEN, BTS' Jimin, aespa, and more win big at the 2024 MAMA Awards Day 3: Complete winners list, performance setlist & highlights

SEVENTEEN, aespa, BTS’ Jimin, and more grabbed awards at the 2024 MAMA Day 3 in Osaka, Japan. On November 23, 2024, Mnet Asian Music Awards held its Japan chapter 2 which was also the final day of the auspicious Korean music award ceremony. SEVENTEEN emerged as artists who won 2 daesang: the Artist of the Year award and the Album of the Year award.

Meanwhile, SM Entertainment girl group aespa took home 6 awards becoming the most-awarded artist at 2024 MAMA. aespa also grabbed the high-ranking daesang Song of the Year award for their song Supernova. Meanwhile, BTS’ Jimin, currently in the military, won the daesang for the Visa Fans’ Choice Award.

On the last day of 2024 MAMA, the event saw stellar performances by artists like BIBI, SEVENTEEN, aespa, ZEROBASEONE, and many more. Garnering attention for his popular OST music in Lovely Runner, Byeon Woo-seok showcased his vocals through the exclusive performance of Sudden Shower.

2024 MAMA Japan Chapter 2 complete winners list

South Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok, who gained global recognition through his role in Lovely Runner, received a Global Trend Music Award. G-Dragon who recently made his comeback as a solo artist with his single Power and Home Sweet Home with Daesung and Taeyang, received Music Visionary Of The Year Award.

Find the full list of artists winners at the Mnet Asian Music Award show below.

2024 MAMA Daesang winners:

Visa Artist Of The Year Award — SEVENTEEN

Visa Song Of The Year Award — aespa for Supernova

Visa Album Of The Year Award — SEVENTEEN

Visa Fans’ Choice Award — BTS’ Jimin

Other awards winners at 2024 MAMA:

Visa Super Stage Award — SEVENTEEN

Music Visionary Of The Year Award — G-Dragon

Best Ost Award — Crush for Love You With All My Heart from Queen of Tears

Best Collaboration Award — Zico & Jennie for SPOT

Best Rap & Hip-hop Performance Award — Zico for SPOT

Best Band Performance Award — QWER for T.B.H

Best Music Video Award — aespa for ARMAGEDDON

Best Choreography Award — aespa for Supernova

Best Vocal Performance Group Award — (G)I-DLE for Fate

Best Vocal Performance Solo Award — BIBI for Bam Yang Gang

Best Dance Performance Female Solo Award — Jennie for You & Me

Best Dance Performance Male Solo Award — Jungkook for Standing Next to You

Best Dance Performance Female Group Award — aespa for Supernova

Best Female Artist Award — IU

Best Male Artist Award — Jungkook

Best Male Group Award — SEVENTEEN

Best Female Group Award — aespa

Global Sensation Award — Rosé & Bruno Mars

CJ Global Performance Award — ZEROBASEONE

CJ Global Performance Award — IVE

Favorite Asian Artist Award — INI

Favorite Global Trending Music Award — Byeon Woo-seok

2024 MAMA Japan Chapter 2 performance setlist

Opening performance — Kim Tae-ri

INI - Loud and WMDA

BIBI — Bam Yang Gang (MAMA Ver.) featuring Ahn Jae-hyun

MEOVV — BODY and MEOW

ZEROBASEONE — Good So Bad and Kill The Romeo

(G)I-DLE — Superlady (MAMA Ver.) and FATE

Byeon Woo-seok — Sudden Shower (MAMA Ver) Exclusive Performance

G-Dragon — Untitled 2014, Power, HOME SWEET HOME, Bang Bang Bang, and FANTASTIC BABY with BIGBANG members Daesung and Taeyang.

aespa — Bored!, Spark, Dopamine, UP, Supernova (MAMA Ver.), and Whiplash (MAMA Ver.)

SEVENTEEN — MAESTRO, ASH, and LOVE, MONEY, FAME.

2024 MAMA Highlights

Solo artist BIBI performed her song Bam Yang Gang and caught the audience off guard with her guest performer Ahn Jae-hyun. Love With Flaws actor Ahn Jae-hyun joined BIBI mid-performance and the two showcased their synergy through their dance. (G)I-DLE's leader Soyeon gained attention for mentioning former group member Soojin in her rap verse.

BIGBANG's G-Dragon made his solo comeback for the first time in 7 years with the single Power. Notably, G-Dragon’s 2024 MAMA performance marked his first performance at the award show in 9 years. The anticipation for his performance was at an all-time high and he surprised the audience with a reunion stage with his fellow BIGBANG members Daesung and Taeyang.

The trio garnered loud cheers from the audience as well as several members of K-pop groups like SEVENTEEN, aespa, ZEROBASEONE, and more were seen dancing along.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN was all over social media for their speech after winning the 2024 MAMA Artist of the Year award. S.Coups and Woozi also made fans emotional as they were seen crying during their acceptance speech.

During the closing ceremony, aespa and SEVENTEEN members were seen playing around host Kim Tae-ri. Fans noticed Kim Tae-ri and DK's interaction as they clapped hands in enthusiasm after the closing ceremony.

Fans can watch the performances of their favorite artists on the official YouTube channel of Mnet.

