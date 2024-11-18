Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born featuring Kim Tae-ri and Shin Ye-eun aired between October 9 and November 17, 2024, on tvN and Disney+. The drama is set in the 1950s, where Yoon Jeong-nyeon, depicted by Kim Tae-ri, is struggling to make a living.

Yoon Jeong-nyeon has a talent for singing and one fine day after watching an all-women theater drama in Mokpo, she cultivates a dream to become a gukgeuk star. The theater drama was helmed by Maeran director Kang So-bok, portrayed by Ra Mi-ran.

She moves to Seoul to achieve her dream of becoming a trainee at the Maeran All-Women Troupe.

Yoon Jeong-nyeon meets Heo Young-seo, played by Shin Ye-eun, at the Maeran Troupe. Heo Young-seo is a skillful and talented gukgeuk trainee at the Troupe who soon becomes Yoon Jeong-nyeon’s rival to become the lead character.

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born is a K-drama that depicts the struggle of the dying gukgeuk industry in the 1950s in the emerging era of films.

This female-centric drama sheds light on the story of a young girl who dreams of becoming a star. It keeps the viewers hooked from the beginning till the end with exemplary performances by the cast.

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born review: Kim Tae-ri's Korean traditional theater drama leaves you wanting for more

The drama introduces the viewers to the world of Korean Traditional theater led by an all-female cast back in the 20th Century which was soon forgotten due to the rise of cinema.

Previously, the webtoon had been adapted to Changgeuk: Korean Opera with some modifications; however, the drama gives the webtoon a platform to reach not only the domestic but also the international audience.

What makes Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born a worthwhile drama is its strong storyline and interesting connections between the characters.

It is a well-produced and executed drama, as the show progresses seamlessly, incorporating classic drama plays like Chunhyang. It convinces the viewers that they are sitting in a theater and watching the actors perform live as they perform pansori: Korean traditional storytelling through music and vocals.

The stage design, makeup, and costume make it more interesting to watch.

Notably, the cast members’ remarkable performances further helped Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born to project theater plays in a Television series effortlessly. With Yoon Jeong-nyeon's role, Kim Tae-ri continues to win hearts with her acting, showcasing complex emotions as a trainee actor in the show.

Yoon Jeong-nyeon is a young talent who has a long way to go to reach the level of stardom. Kim Tae-ri amazingly portrayed her passion for gukgeuk and pansori, while also depicting her shortcomings through her heart-touching performance.

While this may be the best performance of Shin Ye-eun in a drama so far, surpassing her acting in The Glory. Ra Mi-ran, Moon So-ri, Jung Eun-chae, and Kim Yoon-hye have also kept the viewers on their toes with their character portrayals.

Furthermore, the chemistry and the dynamics between the characters are also impressively depicted by the actors.

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born's original work in the webtoon portrayed the Girls' Love genre which was eventually not included in the drama. With this, the creators perhaps missed the opportunity to explore the queer connection between the characters.

Given the chemistry between Kim Tae-ri and Lee Da-vi in the drama, the creators did not delve deeper into their story, which may disappoint some viewers.

Final Verdict: If you are keen on Korean Traditions and also a fan of musical theater, then Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born is a must-watch for you. The tvN drama serves enchanting acts and solo performances in each episode.

All 12 episodes of Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born are available on Disney+ for streaming.

