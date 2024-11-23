"Bawled my eyes out"- Fans emotional as SEVENTEEN members shed tears after winning 2 Daesangs: Artist of the Year & Album of the Year at 2024 MAMA

SEVENTEEN is all over social media following their big win at the 2024 Mnet Asian Music Awards with 2 Daesangs including the Visa Artist of the Year award and the Album of the Year award. The group members S.Coups, Woozi, and others, were seen getting emotional after receiving the award while giving their acceptance speech.

Notably, this is the first Artist of the Year Daesang won by SEVENTEEN at the MAMA awards. On November 23, as the group members accepted the Artist of the Year award, the audience noticed that the leader S.Coups could not hold back his tears. S.Coups expressed his gratitude to the fans and expressed he missed Jeonghan and Jun, who could not attend the award show.

Soon, the vocal unit leader Woozi who is known for producing most of SEVENTEEN’s music was pushed forward by the members to share his thoughts. The vocal unit member was unable to control his tears, making other members emotional with his speech.

Following this moment at the award ceremony, fans online took to social media to express their pride in the group and shared how sentimental it made them to see SEVENTEEN receiving the year-end grand prize.

"Bawled my eyes out when these two giving their speeches."- a fan said

“Seeing seungcheol cry makes me so emotional. He once mentioned that svt thought they might not get a daesang in their lifetime but now they have 3 daesangs! thank you for being seventeen’s leader, seungcheol,”- another fan added.

“woozi has felt the weight of all 13 members’ futures on his shoulders for since debut. ten years later he guided them to 2 daesangs. his passion and love for music and his members has brought him and seventeen so far, thank you woozi for everything,”- a fan said.

Fans celebrated this crucial moment shared between the group and their fans.

“Thank you so much seventeen for being idols that we wouldn't be ashamed to be a fan of. you keep proving time & time again how lucky we are to have you and why it's never a wrong decision to stan you,”- a user stated.

“Jicheol are literally the pillars of seventeen, the ones who have been longest and the ones whose role could be the most burdening,”- a fan reacted.

“From the moment I heard u guys in 2014, I never doubted this success you are getting now,”- another user stated.

SEVENTEEN’s speech at the 2024 MAMA Awards following two Daesang wins

On November 23, 2024, MAMA held its third and final ceremony at the Kyocera Dome in Japan where SEVENTEEN won two Daesang awards this year. In Korean awards, Daesang, or 대상, is the highest-ranking accolades presented to K-pop groups and artists for their contribution to the music industry. The Gyeongseong Creature actor Park Seo-joon presented Album of the Year Daesang to the Super singers.

On the other hand, The Round Up star Ma Dong-seok was seen presenting the Visa Artist of the Year Daesang to the boy group. While accepting the award, some of the group members shared their thoughts while thanking fans for the receiving.

“Ever since our debut my dream was to be an artist that would remain in history and receiving the artist of the year award felt like something new too, in the future we won't lose the feelings that made us worthy to receive this award,” Dino on receiving the Artist of the Year MAMA daesang.

Meanwhile, leader S.Coups mentioned fellow members Jeonghan and Jun who were not present at the awards.

“The thing i want to say the most is i miss jeonghan and jun-ie so much and it would've been better if all 13 of us received it together but i'll keep these feelings well and relay it to them, thank you,” S.Coups said.

Additionally, Woozi who celebrated his birthday on November 22, expressed how receiving a grand prize is a good birthday gift.

“Yesterday was actually my birthday but because it's burdensome i don't like receiving birthday wishes but receiving an award this good as a birthday gift... there's no way i can't like it,” Woozi on receiving 2024 MAMA Daesang a day after his birthday.

Notably, The group also won the Visa Super Stage and Best Male Group award. With much enthusiasm for who will take home the Daesang awards, besides K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN, SM Entertainment girl group aespa and BTS’ Jimin also emerged as the winners of the Daesang.

