"The Maestro is a human, not AI"- Fan reacts as SEVENTEEN performs Maestro, ASH, and 'LOVE, MONEY, FAME' 2024 MAMA Awards

SEVENTEEN took over the 2024 MAMA Awards stage by performing some of their hit tracks and gathering attention from fans online. On November 23, 2024, the Mnet Asian Music Awards entered the third and final event of the ceremony in Japan. The ceremony took place at the Kyocera Dome in Japan.

With the unveiling of the Daesang awards winners, 2024 MAMA Day 3 offered performances by K-pop groups like SEVENTEEN, (G)I-DLE, aespa, and ZEROBASEONE, alongside BIGBANG members Taeyang and Daesung’s stage reunion with G-Dragon. The PLEDIS Entertainment boy group performed their title song Maestro from their anthology album 17 IS RIGHT HERE.

According to the netizens, the boy group referenced the cons of using AI through the Maestro performance and showcased the importance of human-made art. Carats took to social media to share their opinions about the performance, while praising the K-pop group.

“The Maestro is a human, not AI"- a fan said

“Seventeen doing this intro for maestro to tell the world that their music is created by THEM, and also winning 2 daesang and 5 awards in total at MAMA. @pledis_17 we are so proud of you guys,”- a user stated.

“This maestro intro was so iconic tho omg ?!? the way coups got that baton from the robot and passed it to hoshi then leader line in front starting the song further proving that all of svt's music are made by real humans,”- a fan reacted.

Fans were also surprised to see them perform the B-side song ASH from the 2022 album Face The Sun at the 2024 MAMA Awards.

“The real win of mama awards was seventeen performing ash,”- a fan wrote.

“If someone told me seventeen would perform ash at mama like 2 months ago i’d have laughed at your face SO HARD like i was clowned for putting it in my lolla prediction list,”- a user commented.

“we went from "they will NEVER perform ash" to they perform ash at every concert and even at awards... ash u've come SO far,”- a fan stated.

Fans also complimented the performance of their latest song ‘LOVE, MONEY, FAME’, from the 12th mini album SPILL THE FEELS.

“midway through watching svt mama stage AND ITS SO COOL WTF?!?? HOW DID THE OUTDO LAST YEARS PERFORMANCE?!??? That transition between ask to love money fame OMG IM DYING!!! ITS SO GOOD,”- a fan said.

“So I watched SVT's full MAMA performance via our home theater and heard the brother humming along Love, Money, Fame,”- a user stated.

“THEY OWNED THAT STAGE AND YOU CAN'TTTTT TELL ME OTHERWISE,”- a fain reacted.

About SEVENTEEN’s performance at the 2024 MAMA: Maestro AI vs Humans reference, B-side track ASH, and more

On November 23, SEVENTEEN performed some of their popular songs at the 2024 Mnet Asian Music Awards. Their performance began with the song Maestro where an AI-led conductor was leading the group as they danced. However, the AI started to glitch mid-way leading to the music going off-beat.

This was followed by S.Coups, taking the baton from the AI bandmaster and passing it to Hoshi who then started the group, while Woozi played the piano. Many netizens mentioned that the K-pop band followed the original storyline of the Maestro music video. Several fan theories emerged online following the performance of the AI vs Humans reference in SEVENTEEN's MV.

Furthermore, the group also performed ASH which serves as the B-side track of their 2022 album Face The Sun, at the award ceremony. Many fans wished to watch it live during the group's previous world tour FOLLOW TOUR (2023-2024), but the track was not a part of the setlist. SEVENTEEN commenced their RIGHT HERE world tour in October 2024 and surprised the fans by adding ASH to the setlist.

The group closed the 2024 MAMA set with their recent song LOVE, MONEY, FAME (feat. DJ Khaled).

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN won two Daesangs: the Visa Artist of the Year award, the Album of the Year award, and other awards like Best Male Group, the Fans’ Choice Male Top 10, and the Visa Super Stage award.

