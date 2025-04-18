How to get tickets for Mrs. Green Apple's CEREMONY? All you need to know as ATEEZ and LE SSERAFIM get seated on the performance lineup

On Friday, April 18, the Japanese rock band Mrs. Green Apple revealed that two K-pop bands, ATEEZ and LE SSERAFIM, are seated in the performance lineup for the band's upcoming entertainment show, CEREMONY. Through a Weverse announcement, it was revealed that CEREMONY is set to combine fashion, music, and culture in the form of a festival.

In the show, the attendees and artists can celebrate and interact with one another's music and culture, thereby introducing a new form to the next generation's entertainment community.

The event is scheduled to take place on June 18, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST at the K Arena Yokohama. There are three kinds of tickets available for purchase to those interested in attending the event. They can be purchased through the band's official website.

On the other hand, the list of performers at Mrs. Green Apple's CEREMONY was also announced. Each of the artists on the performance lineup is expected to roll out a show that lasts up to 20 to 30 minutes.

Here are all the artists seated on the performance lineup for Mrs. Green Apple's upcoming entertainment event and festival, CEREMONY:

ATEEZ

LE SSERAFIM

Hinatazaka46

HY

M!LK

My Hair is Bad

the engy

TOMOO

All you need to know about tickets and purchasing methods for Mrs. Green Apple's CEREMONY

The VIP SEAT costs 35,000 yen, the SS reserved seat costs 20,000 yen, and the S reserved seat costs 15,000 yen. All these prices also include tax. Additionally, there are three ways in which fans and interested attendees can purchase the tickets for the event. People with the official fan club membership, Ringo Jam, have the fastest advance booking.

The application period for the membership starts on April 18 at 6 pm JST and is open till April 29, 11:59 pm JST. The announcement of the results and the payment period for the same is between May 9, 6 pm JST, and is open till May 13, 11:59 pm JST. The other method is through the Ponta Pass, which allows the purchasers to gain an advance sale.

The application period for Ponta Pass members starts on May 15, 6 pm JST, and is open till May 21, 11:59 pm JST. The results announcement and payment period are between May 28, 6 pm JST, and May 31, 11:59 pm JST. The accompanying members of those purchasing through Ponta Pass can be non-members. The last method to purchase tickets is through the official website of Mrs. Green Apple.

The application period for the same starts on May 23, 6 pm JST, and is open till June 1, 11:59 pm JST. The results announcement and payment period are between June 6, 6 pm JST, and June 9, 11:59 pm JST.

For more information regarding the guidelines on ticket purchasing and rules to be followed by the attendees, people can visit the official website of Mrs. Green Apple.

